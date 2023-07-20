Today’s Headline:We Won’t Favour Tinubu, Obi At Tribunal–CJN, Putin Will Not Attend BRICS Summit–S/A

We Won’t Favour Tinubu, Atiku, Obi At Tribunal – CJN

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayoode Ariwoola, has denied rumours that he had a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu and the Director-General of Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, over the pending post-election petitions before the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

Ariwoola said the judiciary has no plans to favour any of the petitioners and the respondents in the petitions pending before the court, especially Tinubu, the Peopes Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar and the Labour Party (LP)’s Peter Obi.

In a statement by the Director of Information of the Supreme Court, Dr Festus Akande on Wednesday, the CJN said there is no iota of truth in the narrative in the social media.

Putin Will Not Attend BRICS Summit – South Africa

Photo Credit: Channeltv

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a BRICS nations summit in South Africa next month, the country’s presidency said on Wednesday, ending months of speculation.

Putin’s potential visit has been a thorny diplomatic issue for South Africa.

The Russian leader is the target of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant — a provision that Pretoria as an ICC member would be expected to implement were he to set foot in the country.

“By mutual agreement, President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will not attend the summit, but the Russian Federation will be represented by Foreign Minister Mr (Sergei) Lavrov,” Vincent Magwenya, a spokesman for President Cyril Ramaphosa, said in a statement.

Air chief commends pilots on crashed NAF aircraft

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Hassan Abubakar, has commended the two Nigerian Air Force pilots who flew the FT-7NI trainer aircraft that crashed in Makurdi, Benue State last Friday.

The PUNCH reported that the Nigerian Air Force aircraft crashed while on routine training.

The two pilots onboard were said to have ejected from the trainer aircraft alive and had been flown to Abuja for medical treatment.

The spokesman for NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday that the pilots were flown to Abuja for medical treatment on the order of the Chief of Air Staff.

Tinubu backtracks, reviews proposed N8,000 cash palliative

Photo Credit: Punch paper

President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, said his administration will review its earlier plan to distribute monthly cash grants of N8,000 to 12 million households for six months as part of efforts to assuage the hardship occasioned by fuel subsidy removal.

This followed public criticisms of the policy, with the organised labour saying it falls short of the level of intervention required to ease the pains of vulnerable Nigerians.

“The President has directed that the N8,000 conditional cash transfer programme envisaged to bring succour to most vulnerable households be reviewed immediately,” a statement signed by Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, read late Tuesday.

Alake said the new directive was in “deference to the views expressed by Nigerians against it.”

Photo Credit: Google

