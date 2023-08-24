Today’s Headline:We Will Fight Oil Thieves To Standstill_Fubara;I Am Not Using Bullet Proof Car—Wike

We will Fight Oil Thieves To Standstill – Gov Fubara

Governor Siminalayi Fubara (middle) flanked by the Deputy Governor, Prof. Ngozi Odu and Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, Chief of Air Staff during a visit to Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday

Rivers governor, Siminalayi Fubara has asked the Nigerian Air force to support efforts of his administration in the fight against economic sabotage, criminal damage of pipelines and theft through illegal bunkering of petroleum products.

Governor Fubara made the demand when he received Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, on courtesy call at Government House in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Fubara noted that the nation’s economy is facing difficult times with attendant consequences on Nigerians as a result of the activities of economic saboteurs. He therefore urged the Air Force not to leave the battle against the oil thieves to the Navy or the government alone.

I Am Not Using Bullet Proof Car—Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has debunked the viral social media post that he is driving a bullet proof car in Abuja.

Speaking to journalists after touring the Abuja Light Rail facility, Wike openly showed his official car to the media and asked the pressmen to confirm if his official car was bullet proof.

Wike explained that when he resumed office, the Permanent Secretary told him that there was official vehicles for him and that is what he is using, not a bullet proof vehicle.

“I have no bullet proof vehicle, check the car I am using, you can confirm, ordinarily I wouldn’t bother, but you can confirm. When I came, the Permanent Secretary said there are vehicles for me and that’s what am using,” the minister said.

In the viral social media post, Wike was accused of using a N300 million bullet proof vehicle on assumption of office as FCT Minister.

Diri Hails Lokpobiri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, has congratulated Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri.

Governor Diri in a statement described him as an illustrious son of Bayelsa with deep experience in public service.

He said: “On behalf of the Government of Prosperity and the people of Bayelsa State, I extend my warmest congratulations to a worthy son of our state, Distinguished Senator Heineken October Lokpobiri, on his nomination, appointment and inauguration as the new Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil).

“I have confidence in your ability to steer the ship of the ministry towards greatness because of your deep experience in public service.

The Government of Prosperity under my watch is open to a robust partnership with your ministry and the Federal Government of Nigeria to attract more development to our state.

“I wish to note that the development of our dear state requires collective effort irrespective of party affiliation.

“While we are prepared to give you all the support and encouragement to succeed, the state government is confident you will again be a worthy ambassador of Bayelsa State in the federal cabinet.“

Groups Back Wike On Abuja Land Demolition

Scores of demonstrators on Wednesday threw their weight behind the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over his threat of demolition of illegal structures in Abuja.

According to the groups, the former governor of Rivers State was merely assuring Nigerians that he would follow due process to restore the Abuja master plan.

The minister had stirred the hornet’s nest when he vowed to demolish houses illegally constructed in the nation’s capital during a press briefing at his new office in Abuja on Monday.

The threat had sent shivers down the spine of many residents in the FCT, with many alleging that the former Rivers governor may toe the path of ex-FCT Minister, Nasir El-Rufai, who demolished many structures in his bid to sanitise Abuja.

However, the protesters under the aegis of The Natives backed Wike, saying the panic over the minister’s alleged threat of demolition should not unsettle residents of the FCT.

