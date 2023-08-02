Today’s Headline:Tinubu Vision Is Uninterrupted Electricity Within 7yrs, NDDC Open To Partnership-MD

El-Rufai: Tinubu’s vision is uninterrupted electricity within seven years

Nasir el-Rufai, former governor of Kaduna, says President Bola Tinubu’s vision is to achieve a constant power supply in the country in the next seven years.

El-Rufai spoke on Tuesday when he was screened by the senate as a ministerial nominee.

Abdulaziz Yari, senator representing Zamfara west, asked el-Rufai how he intends to confront the crisis in the energy sector if he is named minister of power.

The former Kaduna governor said Tinubu is determined to address the nation’s electricity problems head-on by putting permanent solutions in place.

NDDC open to partnership, says MD

The Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, says the commission needs partnership to achieve its mandate of developing the Niger Delta region.

A statement on Monday by NDDC Director, Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, said Ogbuku spoke during a visit to his office in Port Harcourt by a delegation from the Stanbic IBTC Bank.

Ogbuku said, “Right now, our core policy focus is partnerships that will bring positive changes to the Niger Delta region. We are working on our internal governance systems to ensure that we comply with global best practices.

“Partnerships should not be solely profit-driven. Sustainability should be at the forefront of whatever we are doing. We require a mutually beneficial partnership that outlives our tenure.”

Speaking earlier, the leader of the delegation and Country Head, Public Sector Group, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Hadjia Hauwa Bello, commended Ogbuku for the successes recorded since he took the leadership mantle at the NDDC.

Bello explained that the bank’s delegation visited the NDDC to forge an alliance with the commission for the benefit of staff members.

NEC may okay Ganduje as APC chair Thursday

There are fresh indications that the immediate-past governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, and the spokesperson for the ninth Senate, Senator Ajibola Basiru, may be announced on Thursday as the acting National Chairman and Secretary, respectively, of the ruling All Progressives Congress.

The National Executive Committee of the APC meets on Thursday. It was gathered that the leadership of the party may decide at the NEC meeting.

On Sunday, the banners of the immediate-past APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, were replaced with congratulatory billboards carrying Ganduje’s image at the APC National Secretariat on Blantyre Crescent in Wuse area of Abuja.

Adamu and then APC National Secretary of APC, Iyiola Omisore, three weeks ago tendered their resignation amid a party crisis.

We’ll turn the tide against criminals, naval chief assures Nigerians

Emmanuel Ogalla, chief of naval staff, says the Nigerian navy will turn the tide against criminal elements in the nation’s maritime environment.

Ogalla spoke while on a familiarisation tour of the eastern naval command on Tuesday.

Ogalla promised to enhance the welfare of its officers and ratings and that of other commands nationwide for optimal performance.

“We will face the challenges head-on to ensure that we turn the tide against criminals when it comes to illegalities in our maritime environment,” Ogalla said.

