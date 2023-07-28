Today’s Headline:Tinubu Solely Responsible For My Mini Nomination–Dave, Wike Makes Tinubu Mini List

Tinubu solely responsible for my ministerial nomination – Dave Umahi

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Ebonyi South Senator, Dave Umahi, has said President Bola Tinubu was solely responsible for his nomination as a minister from his state.

Umahi promised to work assiduously in justifying the confidence reposed in him, adding that he had no inkling on the ministry to superintendent, NAN reports.

He spoke in Abakaliki while addressing journalists after he was received by Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

The former governor said he owed profound appreciation to President Tinubu for “fulfiling his promise during the trying period”.

According to Umahi: “My governor (Nwifuru) should be happy because he wished for it.

“I will work with the president to ensure that all promises he made are kept.

“I cannot determine the particular ministry to head but I will justify the Ebonyi character of resourcefulness and exceptionality.”

Nyesom Wike, ex- PDP, G5 gov makes Tinubu’s ministerial list

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has been named as one of the ministerial nominees expected to serve in the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Wike’s appointment comes after weeks of speculations that the former PDP and G5 governor would be appointed the serve in the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Tinubu’s government.

A famous lawyer and politician, Wike served as the sixth governor of the Rivers state between 2015 and 2023.

Photo Credit: Google

Wike was born on December 13th, 1963, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, Nigeria. He is the son of Reverend Nlemanya Wike. How old is Governor Nyesom Wike? The Governor is 57 years as of 2020.

He celebrates his birthdays on December 13th, every year. Educational background Having been brought up in Rivers State, he attended Government Secondary School Eneka in Obiakpor, Rivers State, where he sat for his O’level exams.

After graduating, he proceeded to the Rivers State University of Science and Technology (RSUT), where he obtained a degree in Law.

The Governor then joined Nigeria Law School and completed his studies in 1997. He also holds a Masters degree in Political and Administrative Studies from the same university.

His career After his education, Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike worked briefly in the private legal practice before he ventured into politics.

Ganduje Pledges Reforms In APC, Bemoans Lukman’s Resignation

Photo Credit: Channeltv

Former Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday, said he will reform the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in line with the current realities.

Ganduje stated this in Abuja while playing host to members of the National Integrated Movement and the APC Support Group ahead of the official announcement of his appointment as the party’s National Chairman.

He also expressed his disappointment with the resignation of Salihu Lukman as the National Vice Chairman (North West) of the party.

“When I heard it, I said it is very unfortunate. He shouldn’t have resigned because he was only informing members of the public about his opinion,” Ganduje said.

Jonathan: I’m Not Planning to Nominate Minister for Bayelsa

Photo Credit: Thisday

President Goodluck Jonathan, has denied any involvement in the struggle to appoint a minister to represent Bayelsa State in the President Bola Tinubu cabinet, saying assertions to the contrary were from his political enemies from the past in the state.

Tuesday in Yenogoa, Chairman of the Elders’ Council of the APC, Chief Michael Adomokeme, wondered why the former president was angling to produce a minister after actively and openly supporting the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, during the 2023 presidential election.”

But Jonathan in a statement by his Special Assistant, Ikechukwu Eze, said, his political enemies had not given up in their past activities to dent his character,

“We would have ordinarily ignored the falsehood, given that neither the authors, who are shadowy characters nor their nebulous organisation, Bayelsa APC Elders Council, which is unknown to the structure of the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress, command any credibility.

