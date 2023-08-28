Todays Headline:Tinubu Electoral Vic Will Not Be Overturned–Eze, Buhari Was Torn Between Duty-Powell

Tinubu’s electoral victory will not be overturned – Senator Eze

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Information, Kenneth Eze, has insisted that nobody will overturn the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Eze urged the leadership and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State and Nigerians at large to dispel fears that the victory of President Bola Tinubu could be overturned, as rumoured by the opposition.

He made this known while addressing Ebonyi Central APC executives and other leaders of the party, who paid him a courtesy visit to mark the Ezza Ezekuna Ukaku New Yam festival at his country home at Onueke, Ezza South LGA of Ebonyi State.

According to him: “There is a lot of distraction. The enemies are doing everything to distract us, but we won’t allow them to succeed. APC came on board at a time when things were very difficult.

Why Buhari was torn between duty, morality —Powell

Photo Credit: Vanguard

A reformative author, Paul Powell, has disclosed how former President Muhammadu Buhari was torn between duty and morality while he was both military Head of State and civilian President of Nigeria.

Powell’s new book titled ‘Conversation with Muhammadu Buhari’s Conscience’, will be available for readers today.

The book engaged Buhari’s conscience to uncover the underlying motivations behind the General’s significant choices as both a military and democratically elected leader,

In a statement by its publishers, the book explores former Buhari’s tenure as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985 to his role as the democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

The book, in an attempt to offer a balanced insight, features contributions from both defenders and critics of his administration.

The statement reads: “Prepare for an eye-opening journey through the relentless battle of wills faced by former President Muhammadu Buhari when he navigated his leadership of Nigeria.

“Author, Paul Powell takes readers on an intimate exploration of the conflicts between Buhari and his moral compass. This compelling book delves deep into the psyche of a leader torn between duty and morality, shedding light on the monumental decisions that shaped the lives of over 200 million Nigerians.

Okonjo-Iweala, Soludo others to storm Abia for MOUAU founder’s dayOkonjo-Iweala

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Director General of World Trade Centre, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu; among other eminent Nigerians are set to storm Abia State for the 30th founder’s day of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU).

While Soludo is billed to deliver the Founder’s day lecture, Okonjo-Iweala will deliver the goodwill message.

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti is the Special Guest of Honour, according to a statement by the Chairman of the Organising Committee,

Professor Jude Mbanasor.

The statement made available to Vanguard in Umuahia, said that former Vice Chancellor of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Prof Chinedum Nwajiuba, would be chair the anniversary lecture.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, Prof Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe will kick-start the anniversary activities with a parley with journalists on Tuesday.

It gave the theme of the lecture as ” Leadership, Agriculture and Entrepreneurship: the Dr Michael Iheonukara Okpara Model for National Growth and Identity”.

“Prof Uchenna Nwachuku, an international scholar based in the United States of America will review the theme of the lecture”, the statement added

The statement listed other activities slated for the 30th founder’s day of MOUAU to include novelty match, interdenominational and jumat services as well as Awards day.

State Governors, cabinet Ministers, captains of industry and scholars have been invited to the ceremony scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 30 and climax on Friday, September 1, 2023.

Subsidy palliative: Osun tightens security at warehouses to curb looting

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Osun State Government has disclosed that it has put security measures in place to curb possible looting of the rice it received from the Federal Government as palliative for the masses due to fuel subsidy removal.

This followed the reported looting of warehouses in Bayelsa state and looting of the palliative received by the state government by some hoodlums.

Reacting on the development, the state Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment Kolapo Alimi said adequate security has been put in place, especially around the warehouses in the state.

He added that the state government committee on palliative has made it a duty to update the populace on happenings regarding new arrivals into the state.

His words: We have put enough security measures in place, for those that may want to take advantage of the fact that we are still expecting another consignment from Federal Government to loot the one we have at hand.

“We have informed security operatives and we have build more security around the places (warehouses) to make it impossible for anybody to loot the palliative meant for the vulnerable of the society.

“The palliative committee will still update the people of the state tomorrow on development over the palliative because we heard information that some consignment will be arriving today (Monday) so when we receive it, we are going to update the people on what is going on”.

The state government had disclosed that it has received 3,000 bags of 50kg of rice from the Federal Government and it is still expecting a second batch of 14,516 bags of 50kg rice and 3,200MT of maize.

Meanwhile the palliative committee had disclosed that it decided to wait till the entire consignment arrives the state before it will embark on its distribution.

Photo Credit: Google

