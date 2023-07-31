Today’s Headline:Tinubu decorates Service Chiefs in Aso Rock, BAT will not regret nominating me-Wike

Tinubu decorates Service Chiefs in Aso Rock

President Bola Tinubu is currently decorating the new Chief of Defence Staff and the Service Chiefs with their new ranks at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The new Service Chiefs to be decorated are Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, Major General Christopher Musa, Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Naval Staff, CNS, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, and Chief of Air Staff; CAS, Air Vice Marshall Hassan Abubakar.

Recall that President Tinubu appointed the new set of military security chiefs on June 19, 2023, ending the time of those appointed by his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new CDS, who is currently a Major General is expected to be decorated with the rank of General rank, while the COAS, also a Major General is expected to be decorated with Lieutenant General rank.

The CNS is expected to be decorated with the Vice Admiral rank, while the CAS is expected to be decorated with the Air Marshall rank.

The ceremony is taking place at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu will not regret nominating me — Wike

Former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has said that President Bola Tinubu will not regret nominating him as a minister in his cabinet.

Wike made this known while fielding questions at the National Assembly during the ministerial screening on Monday.

Wike said, ‘’I thank Mr President for nominating me. I believe knowing how hungry Mr President is to solve the problems of Nigeria, we have no choice but to give him that required support, and I can assure you that if I am confirmed, he will never in whatever capacity regret nominating me”.

Tinubu appoints Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser on Media, Publicity

The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the appointment of Chief Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

“The appointment takes effect from 31st July, 2023 and would terminate at the end of this administration unless otherwise decided by the President.

“The President urges him to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment,” it said.

Repeal act establishing MDCN now – Bashir urges National Assembly

Owing to the alleged frustration foreign trained medical students who completed their studies and return to Nigeria to practice experienced in the last five years, a Rights Activist from Katsina, Bashir Adamu Daura has called on members of the National Assembly to repeal the Act establishing the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) with immediate effect.

Bashir laments that while some sections of the country are making efforts to bridge the wide gap between their health needs and available human resources, they have been hard hit by the “massive failure” in the so called “assessment examination” being conducted by MDCN.

Narrating the ordeal in a statement, Bashir said: “It is an umbrage generating issue that an examination slated to confirm that a candidate has undergone a training of many years to graduate as a Doctor has been turned into sessions of traumatic affliction by the institution (MDCN) saddled with the responsibility typical of most things Nigerian.

According to Bashir, “it is disheartening to learn that the fees for sitting for the examination have been hiked by over 80% in the last couple of years and the centralisation of conducting the examination has no regard for logistics and security burden/risk on the participants.

