Today's Headline:Tinubu: Anyone Wike supports for presidency will fail, Primate Ayodele warns., N'East Youths Endorse Atiku

Photo credit: Nigerian Tribune

Primate Elijah Ayodele, leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed that Governor Nyesom Wike’s rumoured support for APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will fail.

Primate Ayodele, in a statement signed on Sunday, by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, said Governor Wike will only cause a pandemic to Tinubu’s presidential ambition.

He explained that the governor is playing with his political future with some of the actions he has taken in recent times.

‘’APC and Tinubu will fail in Rivers State. The support for Tinubu by Wike is a pandemic, anyone the governor supports will definitely fail. Wike is playing with his political future and this will have a dent on him. His people will not listen to him because he has passed his boundary,’’ he said.

North East Youths Endorse Atiku.

Photo credit: Leadership News

Youth groups in the North East yesterday endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar for the election holding in less than 14 days.

The youth groups made the resolution yesterday in Gombe State after they x-rayed the candidates for the 2023 presidential elections.

The meeting was organised by the national youth leader of the party, Prince Suleiman Muhammad, who also doubles as the director of the PDP youth campaign council and his deputy, Timothy Osadolo.

A statement from his media office added that the town-hall meeting turned into a harvest of endorsements for the flag bearer of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Gov Ifeanyi Okowa.

Coordinator of NANS, Zone E, which comprises the six states of the North East, Comrade Alhassan Adamu, decried the neglect of Nigerian students at home due to ASUU strike for over seven months.

CSOs protest, insist on EFCC boss sacking.

Photo credit: Punchng

Over 100 anti-corruption civil society organisations and their supporters staged a protest in Lagos on Saturday in continuation of their call for the removal of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa, over alleged continued disobedience of court orders.

Leaders of the groups, who began what they described as a “week-long protest against politicisation of the EFCC, disobedience of court orders and infringement on human rights of Nigerians”, on Friday, said many CSOs called in to join the struggle after the maiden press conference held in Lagos.

The CSOs walked through the streets of Ikeja, through Ikeja City Mall, ending at the Oregun Junction, in Ikeja, Lagos, chanting protest songs and asking the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), to sack Bawa.

I’ve delivered my campaign promises to Nigerians, says Buhari.

Photo credit: The Nation

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration has delivered on its campaign promises made to Nigerians in 2015. Buhari who spoke yesterday during the 7th convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, said he had delivered in the areas of the economy, insecurity, and the fight against corruption.

At the events were the Chairman Nigerian Body of Benchers, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN); former Managing Director of First Bank, Bisi Onasanya; and former Super Eagles skipper, Segun Odegbami , were garlanded with honorary degrees for their contributions to national development.

Photo credit: Google

