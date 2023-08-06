Today’s Headline:Tinubu And I Had No Idea How Shetty Name Made Min List-Ganduje, Adebayo Advises Obi

Tinubu And I Had No Idea How Maryam Shetty’s Name Made Ministerial List —Ganduje, APC Chairman

Ganduje explained that ministerial appointments should go to someone with integrity, knowledge, experience and commitment to the party and what the candidate contributed to the making of Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “The president has advisors on selection of ministerial nominees at the national and state levels. The president has the prerogative to nominate whomever he wishes and he has the right to consult people in states because they know those capable of discharging the duties.

“Maryam Shetty’s name emerged from the top, and since Mr President has the right to do as he wishes and we are his followers, one has to be patient; we did not object to it. As well, she was not well-known to us. We could not appraise her.

Tribunal: Adebayo advises Obi, Atiku to prepare for 2027

As Nigerians alongside the presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, await the judgment of the Presidential Elections Tribunal Tribunal (PEPT), the candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the February 25 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has advised the duo of Atiku and Obi as well as other opposition party members to move on with their lives and start preparing for the 2027 presidential elections.

Adebayo, who handed down the advice on X (@Pres_Adebayo) over the weekend, wanted the petitioners, and indeed, Nigerians to move on, and start preparations for the next general elections in 2027 because, according to him, the petitions were the easiest to dispense by the Tribunal judges since the return of democracy in 1999.

He noted that the petitions lacked merit and were poorly presented.

He said: “This year’s election petitions are the easiest to dispense with since 1999. No need for any judicial acrobatics. They fall within clear jurisprudence and well established precedents. Obi/Labour vs Tinubu/INEC will be dismissed in limine; ditto for Atiku/PDP vs Tinubu/INEC. These petitions lack merit and are poorly presented, abysmally unproved and comically argued. The APM’s half-hearted petition is a pre-election mongrel with no pedigree in electoral litigation. The judges are not to blame. All opposition elements should prepare for 2027 elections.”

We’ve full confidence in him’ — Niger Delta group hails Keyamo’s ministerial nomination

The Niger Delta oil and gas professionals have applauded the nomination of Festus Keyamo, former minister of state for labour and employment, by President Bola Tinubu as a minister-designate.

Tinubu had added Keyamo and Mariya Mahmoud to the list of ministerial nominees sent to the senate for screening and confirmation on Friday after withdrawing the name of Maryam Shetty who was nominated from Kano.

The fresh list of 19 names came six days after the president had forwarded a list of 28 nominees to the parliament.

In a statement on Sunday, Soki Etebu, leader of the oil and gas professionals, said Tinubu’s actions have proved that he is a man of honour.

Etebu said Keyamo represents progressiveness and determination while expressing happiness that the nominee will be part of an administration that is aiming to improve the lives of Nigerians.

Etebu said he hoped that Keyamo would be appointed as the minister of petroleum, which he said would be a fulfilment of the president’s promise to Niger Delta agitators to appoint someone from the region to oversee the crude oil ministry.

Man arrested in Ondo for ‘possessing human skull’ in Ondo.

The Ondo police command says a man identified as Franklin Akinyosuyi, has been arrested for alleged possession of a human skull.

Confirming the development to TheCable on Sunday, Funmilayo Odunlami, police spokesperson in the state, said the man claimed he is a photographer and also owned a boutique in Ondo town.

Odunlami said the suspect dropped the human skull inside a bag in his compound when the landlord who became suspicious of the content asked him to open it.

She said the suspect alleged the human skull was given to him by a native doctor to advance his business.

