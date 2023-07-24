Today’s Headlines:You Rigged 2023 Election, Not Tinubu–Asari To Obi; NDLEA recruits 2, 428 personnel

You Rigged 2023 Election, Not Tinubu–Asari knocks Obi

A former Niger Delta militant leader, Mujahid Asari Dokubo, has dismissed claims that the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, rigged the 2023 presidential election.

Asari Dokubo said contrary to claims, the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate Peter Obi rigged the just concluded presidential election and not Tinubu.

Obi and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are contesting the last presidential election that produced Tinubu.

Both men are contesting the outcome of the presidential election in court, stressing that they won the poll.

Speaking in a Facebook Live on Monday, the Niger Delta activist stressed that Obi has no moral right to complain about the outcome of the election.

“The elections all over the country has exposed that the person who rigged the election was Peter Obi. The results are very clear.

NDLEA recruits 2, 428 personnel

The National Drug Law enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), has recruited 2, 428 narcotic officers expected to commence training beginning from July 27.

A statement by the agency’s Director, Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi on Sunday in Abuja, said names of the successful candidates had been placed on the agency’s website.

Senate gears up for ministerial screening, awaits list this week

With five days to the end of the 60-day constitutional window, the Senate is expected to receive the list of the President’s ministerial nominees this week.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Tope Ajayi, in an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday said,

“Ministers’ List will be out this week. Let’s wait till the names are out.”

The 1999 Constitution stipulates that the President and governors must submit the names of persons nominated as ministers or commissioners within 60 days of taking the oath of office for confirmation by the Senate or the respective state Houses of Assembly.

Tinubu, who was sworn in as President on May 29, has to submit his ministerial list to the Senate before July 29 as mandated by law.

Unknown gunmen invade Labaran Maku’s residence, injure 4 security personnel

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen on Saturday night invaded the residence of Mr Labaran Maku, former Minister of Information, at Akpata community in Akun, Nassarawa-Eggon Local Government Area in Nasarawa State.

The Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the invaders injured four security personnel.

One of the injured security personnel told NAN on Sunday that the criminals invaded the residence about 7:50 p.m.

“The criminals forced their way into the residence and started shooting sporadically, injuring four of us in the process.

“They were many and kept communicating in Hausa langauge while banging the main gate to the house.

“When I refused to open the gate for them because I did not know who they were, they started shooting and jumped the fence into the compound,” he said.

Commenting on the incident, Maku decried the spate of kidnapping, banditry and other forms of insecurity in all parts of the state.

The former minister particularly said the state was under siege, adding that it was the third time his residence and relatives were attacked by criminals.

“You will remember that about a month ago, these criminal elements invaded my father’s compound at the village and kidnapped three of my family members.

“About two years ago, they killed two of my elder brother’s children at his residence in Gudi community of Akwanga Local Government Area.

“What happened today shows clearly that our state is under siege,” Maku said.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abdullahi Sule has condemned the attack and directed the security agencies to arrest the perpetrators.

The governor’s directive was contained in a statement by Mr. Peter Ahemba, his Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Public Affairs.

The statement quoted the governor as saying that government had adopted modalities toward tackling all forms of insecurity in the state.

