Today’s Headlines:You Lack Power To Fix Fuel Price, Falana Slams NNPCL; 1999 Constitution Defective -Bode George

You Lack Power To Fix Fuel Price, Falana Slams NNPCL

Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana has slammed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited over the fresh fuel price hike, adding that it lacked constitutional powers to fix the prices of petrol.

In a statement released in his capacity as the chairman of the Alliance on Surviving Covid-19 and Beyond (ASCAB) on Wednesday, Falana said the prices of petrol should be fixed by market forces, adding that “the increase of the pump price of petrol by the NNPCL is an affront to the rule of law on the ground that it is illegal in every material in particular.

The statement read, “In his inauguration address delivered on May 29, 2023, President Bola Tinubu announced that his administration would govern the country in accordance with the rule of law. The implication of the commitment is that the actions of the Government and its agencies will be carried out under the law.

1999 Constitution Defective_Bode George

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, has said that the constitution of Nigeria cannot take the country to its Promise Land.

The PDP chieftain said this on Tuesday while featuring as a guest speaker at the Fifth Year Lecture organised by SWAAYA Limited, publishers of Freedom Online news platform. The lecture was themed “2023-2027: Nigerians, elected leaders and expectations.”

The programme had in attendance representatives of Imo and Bayelsa states governors. Also present was a former minister of police affairs, Navy Cpt. Omoniyi Olubolade (retd.), and former Managing Director of Daily Times, High Chief Tola Adeniyi.

The president, Nigerian Guild of Editors, Eze Anaba and president, Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, Maureen Chigbo, played chief hosts. The Aare Onakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, was also represented at the event.

Speaking during the event held at Function Suite, Sheraton Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, Bode noted that the Nigerian constitution “is military in setting” and needed to be reviewed.

Bode said, “Having served that long in the military, I can authoritatively confirm to you that the Nigerian constitution is absolutely military in setting. In the military, orders come from top to bottom. But in a democratic dispensation, powers come from the people (bottom) to the top. But we have copied the American constitution, that’s why things are not working. We must be deceiving ourselves if we think that this constitution will take us to the promise land.”

Tinubu Writes Senate, Seeks Confirmation Of Appointment Of NEDC Board Members

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate, seeking the screening and subsequent confirmation of members of the governing board of the North East Development Commission.

The President of the Senate, Senator GodsWill Akpabio, read the President’s letter yesterday

The Nominees for Confirmation Include: General Paul Tarfa, Chairman ( North East Adamawa); Hon Gambo Maikyau member ( North East Taraba ); Abdullahi Abbas member ( North West Kano ); Zaf Steven Ondora, Member ( North Central Benue ); Chief Mutiu Lawal Areh, Member ( South Wes Lagos ).

Others are: Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo, Member( South East Abia) ; Frank Achinike Owo Member ( South South (Rivers ) ; Mohamed Goni Alkali (Managing Director North East Borno).

Those for re-appointment are Musa Yashi Executive Director of Humanitarian Affairs ( North East Bauchi ); Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya Executive Director of tions, (North East Gombe and Dr Abubakar Garba Ileah, Executive Director of Admin and finance, (North East Yobe)

No Conversation Between CJN, Tinubu_ Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Wednesday described as untrue reports that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, had a telephone conversation with President Bola Tinubu and the Director General of the Department of State Services on the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

The apex court warned that if the current trend of falsehood and mudslinging continued to be sustained, Nigeria may not make the desired progress.

The Director of Press and Information in the Supreme Court, Dr. Festus Akande, made the clarification in a statement titled, “No telephone conversations between CJN and anyone concerning the Presidential Election Petition.”

He said, “In view of the rumor currently circulating in the social media space that the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon. Justice Olukayode Ariwoola had a telephone conversation with His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Director General of the Department of State Service with a view to pressurising the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal on the likely judgment to give, it is imperative to state clearly that there is no iota of truth in the narrative, as there was no such telephone conversation between the CJN and anyone.

Nigerians have been following the proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with admirable enthusiasm. So, it is advisable we all sustain the tempo and follow it up to the end, instead of relapsing into the realm of speculations and rumor peddling that will not do anyone any good. If this current trend of falsehood and mudslinging is sustained, our nation may not make the desired progress.

