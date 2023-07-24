Today’s Headlines:You Are Cloning Electoral Fraudsters As Leaders—Obi, Nigeria Has Failed Africa—Obasanjo

You Are Cloning Electoral Fraudsters As Leaders—Obi

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of cloning electoral fraudsters as leaders and wasting the time and resources of the country.

In their final address filed before the Presidential Election Petitions Court dated July 23, 2023, Obi and LP warned that if the court fails to whip INEC into line to do its electoral duties fairly, impartially and independently, elections in Nigeria will remain a fraud.

Obi and LP accused INEC of abandoning its primary statutory responsibility of being an electoral umpire; and proudly, put on the toga of a candidate in the election it conducted.

Nigeria Has Failed Africa—Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Nigeria has failed the African continent specifically, and the world at large.

Obasanjo stated this in Abuja while giving the keynote address at the public presentation of the book titled, “Reclaiming the Jewel of Africa,” written by former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, who also served as Minister of Finance, Olusegun Aganga.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by his Special Adviser on Monetary Policy, Olawale Edun, unveiled the book.

Obasanjo said, “Over the last 63 years, we have not lived up to expectations. We have disappointed ourselves; we have disappointed Africa; we have disappointed the black race; and we have disappointed the world.”

He, however, added that “what Segun (Aganga) has tried to identify, itemise and recommend in his book is the way forward.

Tinubu came prepared to unleash economic terror on Nigerians – Sowore alleges

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, AAC, Omoyele Sowore has alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s administration came prepared to unleash social and economic terror on Nigerians.

In a post on his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Sowore lamented that tuition fees have gone up by 500% in some schools, adding that fuel costs have quadrupled and food prices have gone beyond the reach of many Nigerians.

While alleging that the administration had come prepared to unleash social and economic terror on Nigerians, the social critic said the regime would get its punishment soon.

Ministerial list: Appoint people with APC, Nigeria’s growth at heart, Nkire urges Tinubu

Pioneer member of the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Caucus, Chief Sam Nkire has advised President Bola Tinubu to consider party growth, among others, in making up his ministerial list.

In a statement made available to Vanguard in Abuja on Monday, the APc chieftain said it was not late to revisit the list to sift of those who would not contribute to the development of the part and the nation.

Nkire said: “It might not be in the interest of the party, to include in the ministerial list, those who cannot contribute to the growth of the ruling All Progressives Congress and Nigeria in general, at the Ward, Local Government, State and Federal levels.”

“Take a final look at the list just in case he missed out on the need to grow, unite and strengthen the APC above what he met on ground, on assumption of office.”

