Today’s Headlines:Yari Knows Why We Invited Him_DSS; Mutfwang Re-Imposes 24hr Curfew In Plateau LG

Yari Knows Why We Invited Him, Says DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has broken its silence on the invitation of the lawmaker representing Zamfara West Senatorial District, Abdulaziz Yari.

There were different reports on the alleged arrest of Yari but Peter Afunanya, spokesman of the secret police, did not respond to inquries.

However, in a statement on Sunday, Afunanya debunked reports that stated the supposed reason for the arrest, but did not state why Yari was grilled by the DSS.

Afunanya further described the reports that the lawmaker was arrested for refusing to answer Tinubu’s call as the height of junk journalism.

He equally debunked the reports that the DSS officers raided the offices of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) and Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) and carted away some files from the agencies.

“The attention of the Department of State Services (DSS) has been drawn to false reports by sections of the online media. The so called news platforms variously and wrongly fed the public with misleading narratives and accusations against the Service.”

Mutfwang Re-Imposes 24hr Curfew In Plateau LG

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

The Governor stated this on Sunday in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere.

It was learnt that the 24-hour curfew followed recent attacks by gunmen in the council area which led to the loss of lives and properties.

The statement read, “The Governor, in consultation with the State Security Council, imposed the curfew on the entire Local Government Area to restore law and order.

Consequently, movements within the Local Government have been banned until further notice except for security personnel and persons on essential duties.

“Security agencies have therefore been directed to ensure total enforcement of the curfew.”

The statement, however, assured the people that the government is working round-the-clock to restore peace and security in the state.

Osun APC, PDP Disagree Over List Of Adeleke’s Cabinet Nominees

The All Progressives Congress, APC in Osun State has described the commissioner-nominees rolled out by Governor Ademola Adeleke as the worst assemblage of government actors that would ever be witnessed in the history of the state.

The party which insisted that the list of nominees exposed another failed promise of the Adeleke-led administration added that it proved its allegations of divided loyalty in Osun APC.

Giving its disapproval in a statement on Saturday, the Osun APC chairman, Tajudeen Lawal added that there was nothing to celebrate about the nominees who will be entrusted with the governance of the state through their various ministries.

He however said, “It would not be proper to be collective in his excoriation and castigation of the Adeleke administration cluster as there are few ones in the horrible, horrendous and obnoxious commissioner-nominees list that have distinguished themselves in their callings either in private endeavours or public offices.

Governing Cross River Not Easy Task–Gov Otu

Governor Bassey Otu of Cross River State has said it has become imperative to go spiritual in the arduous task of administering the state.

He stated this on Sunday during the maiden edition of the state’s Interdenominational Solemn Assembly held at the Calabar International Conference Centre (CICC).

He maintained that piloting the affairs of the state is a challenging task.

Piloting the affairs of the state is not an easy task. This is why we have to seek the face and direction of the Author of wisdom to move the state forward.

“I alone and the people you have elected to represent you will not be able to do this work alone. We all must come together to build the state of our dream,” he said.

He urged all to join him in the journey of a spiritual renaissance as he repositioned the state, adding that there would be enough for everyone to benefit from without pulling down their brother.

