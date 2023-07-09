Today’s Headlines:Work With Best Brains–Archbishop Tells Tinubu; Owoyemi, Visits Pastor Adeboye

Work With Best Brains–Archbishop Tells Tinubu

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Archbishop of Ondo Province, Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Rev Simeon Borokini, has called on President Bola Tinubu to settle down quickly to the task of leading the country. He also urged him to select individuals with unwavering integrity and deep reverence for God to serve in his cabinet.

While highlighting the many challenges currently facing the country, the cleric stressed the importance of having individuals of impeccable character working alongside the President.

Borokini emphasised that only by doing so can the country effectively overcome its present difficulties.

The bishop gave the advice during the 2023 Bishop’s Charge, delivered at the second session of the 14th Synod of the Church, held in Oba Ile, Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Rev Borokini said: “We rejoice with him (Tinubu) that his dream and ambition to lead this country came to pass. However, we urge him to uphold the campaign promises he made to Nigerians and remain steadfast in fulfilling these pledges for the betterment of our nation.

Owoyemi, Visits Pastor Adeboye

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

The President and General Overseer, United Apostolic Church of Christ (UACC), Worldwide, Rev. Dr James Bayo Owoyemi, has paid a courtesy visit to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye.

The visit took place at the City of God (Redemption Camp), in Ogun State.The visit was contained in a statement signed by the UACC Media Director, Pastor Paul Erakhifu

Rev. Owoyemi said that he decided to visit Pastor Adeboye in commemoration of his (Rev Owoyemi) three years in office and to receive fatherly advice and blessings from the renowned man of God.

Photo Credit:Google

Governance Stagnated Over Akeredolu’s Health_Ondo PDP

Photo Credit:Punch papers

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has knocked the administration of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu saying the governance in the state had been paralysed following the absence of the governor from the state following ill-health.

The governor has been on a medical vacation and had handed the power over to his deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in an acting capacity

The Ondo PDP, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said many aides of the governor had left governance for politics ahead of the next year’s governorship election, saying this had put a stop to governance in the state.

The statement read, “It is a known fact that, around October 2024, the governorship election will hold in Ondo State. While the Independent National Electoral Commission is yet to officially release a timetable for the election, political parties and gladiators who have eyes on Alagbaka Government House come February 24, 2025, are not leaving anything to chance.

“The health status of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) shrouded as it were, in secrecy appears to be the launch pad for this epic battle.

Fire Razes Radio Station In Osun, One injured

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A member of staff of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Gold FM, Ilesa, Osun State, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, has been hospitalised after sustaining an injury in a fire that razed part of the station on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear what caused the incident, but sources said loud noise coming from the transmission hall of the station, preceded the inferno which reportedly destroyed equipment.

The injured staff, who was said to be among workers that passed the night on the premises, it was learnt, sustained burns and was rushed to a private hospital in Ilesha for treatment.

A source close to the station, who preferred anonymity, during an interview with The PUNCH, said residents responding to distress calls by the staff were joined by staff to put off the fire

Kwaha (

)