Todays Headlines:Wike’s Appointment Offers Hope For Nigerians–Adams;Truckers Lament Business Decline

Wike’s Appointment Offers Hope For Nigerians–Oshiomhole

Photo Credit: The Nation

The senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will leave a legacy of turning the socio-economic and political fortunes of the nation around.

Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that President Tinubu was laying a solid foundation for national development.

The lawmaker noted that the President broke the jinx in FCT ministerial appointments by naming Wike as its minister.

This singular move shows that anyone can become the minister, regardless of their birthplace, tongue and dialect.

For me, one of the ground-breaking decisions President Tinubu has taken is to give every part of Nigeria a hope that regardless of your birthplace, tongue or dialect, you can be the Minister of the FCT.

“Many people didn’t think it was possible. We give thanks to God for giving us such a president that opens his doors for anyone who wishes to see him and who has information to share.

Truckers Lament Business Decline

Photo Credit: Punch

Truckers under the auspices of the Association of Maritime Truck Owners, have lamented massive drop in business.

A letter dated August 11, signed by Remy Ogungbemi, was sent to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, where the group expressed their deep concern over the disturbing issue of extortion by officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority.

AMATO in the letter titled ‘Request for your intervention on LASTMA towing charges that have become a systematic ripoff or allow us to be removing our break-down trucks by ourselves’, complained about the N250,000 towing charges imposed on broken-down trucks in the state by LASTMA officials.

It appealed to the governor to review the traffic law that empowered LASTMA to collect N250,000 towing charges, adding that truckers should be allowed to remove their broken-down trucks.

APC Fills Vacant NWC, Zonal Positions

Photo Credit: The Nation

In line with the August 3 directive of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), the National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the names of officers to fill the six vacant positions in the administrative organ of the party.

The six positions to be filled are: Deputy National Chairman (North), National Vice Chairman (Northcentral), National Legal Adviser, National Women Leader, National Welfare Secretary, and Deputy National Publicity Secretary.

The committee also approved the filling of the Zonal Organising Secretary (Northcentral)

The vacancies followed the ministerial nominations of two members of the committee, the resignation of three others and the demise of one.

18 Fighter Jets To Boost NAF Fleet

Photo Credit: The Nation

The military will rev up the campaign against insurgents and kidnappers with the purchase of 18 fighter jets by the Federal Government.

They are made up of 12 Zulu Cobra from United States (U.S.) and six T129 Helicopters are from Turkeye. Two of the T129 will arrive next month.

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Hassan Abubakar made this public yesterday during his tour of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) units and formations in Rivers State.

SuperCobra is a twin-engine attack helicopter developed on behalf of and primarily operated by, the US Marine Corps.

PrinceAI (

)