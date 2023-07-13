Today’s Headlines:Wike We Know; But Abe, Amaechi We Don’t—Tony;Gov Alia Denies Witch-Hunting Ortom

Wike We Know; But Abe, Amaechi We Don’t — Rivers APC Chieftain

As struggle for who becomes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s preferred choice for ministerial appointment in Rivers State gathers steam, major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state have said only efforts made by ex-governor Nyesom Wike, during the February 25 presidential election is recognised.

They said: “Others are trying to reap where they didn’t sow.”

The stakeholders, led by former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State government and stalwart of the party, Chief Tony Okocha, also urged Tinubu to concede the ministerial appointment of Rivers State to Wike, adding that he (Wike) was instrumental to Tinubu’s victory.

Furthermore, he also urged the River State 2023 governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Magnus Abe, to stop misleading Nigerians with claims that he worked for Tinubu’s victory.

He said Abe and ex-governor of River State, Chibuike Amaechi, disappeared when they were most needed.

He said: “Neither my former boss nor Magnus played any role whatsoever. In fact, the roles they played were roles of rejection.

“They rejected Tinubu completely. For them now to come to reap where they didn’t sow, it is preposterous. It’s against common sense or reasoning.

“Nature does not accept that kind of a thing where you want to go and reap where you didn’t sow? Even nature says that when you have sown, you can not sow cassava and reap maize.

Gov Alia Denies Witch-Hunting Ortom

Gov. Hyacinth Alia of Benue said he was focused on governance and service delivery to the people and not after his predecessor, Mr Samuel Ortom.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Terver Akase, a media aide to Ortom and the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Mr Bemgba Iortyom, had accused Alia of harassing and witch-hunting Ortom.

This is contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Tersoo Kula on Wednesday in Makurdi.

Alia said he was focused on governance and service delivery and do not have the time to go after Ortom or trilities.

He said that the Assets Recovery Committee inaugurated on June 22 was not to witch hunt anyone, but to recover government property sold and kept in the wrong hands.

“Ortom was not and has never been the target, as his aide and the publicity secretary of his party would want the Benue people to believe in a bid to curry public sympathy.

“The discovery and recovery of numerous vehicles at a private building within the state capital by the committee is an indication that they have truly swung into action.

Salihu Lukman: Adamu, Omisore Acting Like Emperors

Salihu Lukman, vice chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the north-west, says Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore, national chairman and secretary, are seeking to be emperors of the party.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Lukman said the “aspiration” of the two party leaders is not in line with the constitution of the APC.

He was reacting to comments by Omisore who labelled him the “black sheep” of the ruling party.

Lukman has consistently criticised the way and manner Adamu and Omisore have led the party’s national working committee (NWC).

He said both men are not committed to leading the APC based on the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“I can say, assuming we want to mutate to become a conservative party even with that kind of aspiration, I don’t think Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore are committed to lead the party based on the provision of its constitution,” he said.

“Abdullahi Adamu says that he doesn’t know me from anywhere, he has never read about me. That is his own cup of tea. I have been around and I have been active in terms of the advocacy for the merger.

FFK Attack On Gov Otti Insult To Igbos—COSEYL

The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, the apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East geopolitical zone has described the recent attack on the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Chioma Otti from Femi Fani-Kayode as an insult to the entire Igbo Nation.

The youth body said that Igbos will not take such an insult from a misfit like Kayode who doesn’t know where he left his clothes after his bath.

In a statement issued in Owerri Wednesday by the President General of COSEYL Hon. Good Luck Ibem, he warned Kayode to take his mouth off the politics of Abia State.

He said: “Abia state is not a Yoruba land, he should know his boundaries”.

He said: “We have not forgotten how he caused the killings, maiming and attacks on Igbos and their businesses in Lagos State which is still on today.

He hates Igbos with passion and his attack on the people’s Governor Dr Alex Otti is a confirmation of that”

The body reminded Fani-Kayode that Dr Alex Otti is not a criminal like him who collected N2 billion naira meant for the building and renovation of Port Harcourt Airport from Rivers State government during the administration of Dr Peter Odili when he was Minister of Ation and he embezzled the entire money and never did anything meaningful with the money.

