Today’s Headlines:Wike Trying To Reap Where He Didn’t Sow -APC: Oyebanji Hails Bamidele Emergence As Senate Leader

AS struggle for who becomes President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s preferred choice for a Ministerial appointment in Rivers state gain momentum, major stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the state, have accused the ex-governor, Nyesom Wike, of trying to reap where he didn’t show in the February 25 presidential election.

This was even as they alleged that Wike’s ambition to get a Ministerial appointment serves as a springboard for his 2027 presidential bid.

You will recall that recently major APC stakeholders, led by former Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Government and stalwart of the party, Chief Tony Okocha, urged Tinubu to strongly consider former governor of River State, Nyesom Wike, in his Ministerial appointments based on his roles which ensured Tinubu’s sustained victory in the state during the presidential election.

Reacting, the APC stakeholders under the auspices of Tinubu/Shettima Independent Campaign Council, ICC, led by Magnus Abe, represented by an APC chieftain, Chief Kadilo Kabari, at a press briefing, Wednesday, in Abuja, condemned calls from certain quarters urging Tinubu to consider Wike for a Ministerial appointment.

Specifically, he explained that before and during the presidential election, Abe had contributed immensely which led to the victory of Tinubu in the state, if compared with that of Wike’s.

Ekiti State governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has congratulated Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele (Ekiti Central) on his emergence as Senate leader of the 10th assembly, describing him as a fit and proper person to occupy such an exalted position.

Governor Oyebanji thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the leadership of the National Assembly for the honour done to the Southwest and Ekiti State in particular with the choice of Bamidele.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, Oyebanji said he was confident Bamidele would discharge his duties as Senate leader effectively and bring additional value to the legislative and oversight functions of the upper legislative chamber, as well as the good governance agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

According to the governor, Senator Bamidele is very well prepared for the national assignment, given his sound education, intellectual disposition, amiable personality and political sagacity as well as the public service and legislative experiences he had gathered over the years as a three-time commissioner in Lagos State, member of the House of Representatives and two – time member of the upper legislative house.

President Bola Tinubu met with former Senate President Anyim Anyim at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation under President Goodluck Jonathan, arrived at the Villa a few minutes before 2 pm alongside former National Publicity Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party, Olisah Metuh.

In 2022, Anyim declared his intention to run for President on the PDP’s ticket.

The party later suspended Anyim in March 2023 for alleged anti-party activity when he supported the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru.

Meanwhile, Metuh publicly resigned from the PDP and partisan politics in October 2022.

In his letter dated October 25, 2022, and addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Metuh premised his decision on medical grounds.

A former spokesperson for the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 election, Dele Farotimi says everything worked during the February 25 poll except the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“All the evidences are very clear and it showed very clearly that everything that should work on that day worked except INEC,” he said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday. “The integrity of INEC as an institution went on exile.”

INEC’s spokesman, Festus Okoye, had attributed the failure of the Bimodal Voter Registration Systems (BVAS) to transmit results of the presidential election in real-time to the commission’s Result Viewing Portal (IReV) to a “technical glitch.

Okoye, in his defence, had said the IReV portal worked for the National Assembly, Governorship and State Assembly polls.

