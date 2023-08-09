Today’s Headlines:Wike Still PDP Member Despite Nomination–Ex-Rep, Akpabio says money sent to senators to enjoy holiday

Wike Still PDP Member Despite Ministerial Nomination – Ex-Rep

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Ogbonna Nwuke, has declared that former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, remains a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) despite his nomination, screening and clearance as a minister under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

He said time has come when Nigerians need to encourage bipartisanship in the area of governance, where one does not need to be a member of a given political party for his or her services to be required by the nation.

Nwuke, who was the spokesman of the defunct Rivers State PDP Campaign Council, spoke yesterday in a chat with LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt.

The former federal lawmaker stated that whether Wike was invited to the recent PDP stakeholders meeting convened at the instance of the party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, or not, cannot be used to measure if he is still a PDP member or not.

Akpabio says money sent to senators to enjoy holiday

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has told the senators in the Upper Chamber that the clerk of the National Assembly will send some money into their various bank accounts to enable them to enjoy their holiday.

In the video which surfaced online on Wednesday, August 9, Akpabio made the statement before a motion of adjournment was moved at the end of the Senate’s ministerial screening.

He said, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly.”

Shortly after, the head of the nation’s upper chamber was alerted by some of his colleagues that the plenary session was live on television

Nigeria, ECOWAS, others sued over planned military intervention in Niger.

The ECOWAS Community Court (ECOWAS‘) has been urged to restrain members of the community from engaging in any military invasion or any military action in the Republic of Niger that might undermine the Republic of Niger’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

This forms part of the reliefs being sought in a suit filed before the court against ECOWAS; the Authority of Heads of State and Government; President, ECOWAS Commission; the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Niger.

ECW/CCJ/APP/31/23 was filed in August 8 by the Incorporated Trustees of Egalitarian Mission for Africa (EMA), an international relations expert, Prof. Bola Akinterinwa and a lawyer, who claim to have family members in both Nigeria and Niger, Hamza Dantani; through their lawyer, Olukayode Ajulo.

The plaintiffs are among others, contending that any military intervention in the current problem in Niger is unlawful and amounts to a violation of relevant international laws

Senate may re-invite El-Rufai, two other nominees – Adaramodu

Senate spokesperson, Yemi Adaramodu has said they might re-invite the three ministerial nominees who have not been confirmed yet for re-screening.

Adaramodu disclosed this while speaking on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, Sunrise Daily.

The Red Chamber refused to confirm former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Delta State nominee, Stella Okotete and Taraba State nominee, Abubakar Danladi, over security reasons.

When asked whether the Senate would still confirm them, Adaramodu responded: “The question raised about them is an ongoing issue.

“So, once the Senate is satisfied, definitely, if we need to invite them to the chamber for the re-confirmation and re-screening, then we’ll do that.

LASG announces temporary closure of some roads for three days.

The Lagos State Government has announced a three-day temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway.

A statement released Tuesday on the official Instagram page of LASG stated that the roads would be closed to enable contractors “lay the final wearing course,” which will commence Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The statement reads: “In line with the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway project by the Federal Government, the Lagos State Government has announced the temporary closure of the entrance into CMD Road and the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway.

“According to the notification from the Government, the CMD entrance will be closed for three days for the laying of the final wearing course, commencing from Wednesday, August 9, 2023, while the Access Road to Isheri-Olowora on the Shagamu bound carriageway, by the pedestrian Bridge at Berger bus stop will be closed from Thursday, August 10, 2023 also for three days, with preparatory works commencing on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, to enable the reconstruction of the remaining half of the outer lane of the carriageway.

