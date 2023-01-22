This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Wike Slams Ayu Over Suspension Of Some Chieftains, Vote For Me For Progress—Tinubu

Wike Slams Ayu Over Suspension Of Some Chieftains

The crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a new twist as Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on Saturday accused the National Chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu of calling for war.

News Source: Saharareporters

On Friday, the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) suspended some chieftains of the party in Ekiti, Enugu and Imo states over allegations of anti-party activities.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, had announced the suspension of the party chieftains including Emiola Jennifer, Ajayi Samuel, Olayinka Olalere, Akerele Oluyinka and John Fayose.

Others are Ayeni Funso and Ajijola Oladimeji.

Suspended from Enugu State is former Governor Chimaroke Nnamani, and Chris Ogbu from Imo State.

Ologunagba stated that the suspensions were with effect from Friday, January 20, 2023.

Reacting while addressing some members of the party on Saturday, Wike accused the PDP leadership of suspending members loyal to the G-5 Governors.

He added that the battle line had been drawn between his group and Ayu.

The Rivers State governor added that the move was illegal and would be challenged in court.

Photos Credit: Google

Vote For Me For Progress—Tinubu

He said that electorate needed to vote for him and all other candidates of the party for more dividends of democracy.

“If you vote for me you vote for progress, development, agricultural transformation, peace, joy and happiness,” he said.

News Source: Vanguard Newspapers

Earlier, Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, urged people of the state to vote for Tinubu to ensure continuation of the good projects started by President Muhammad buhari in the state.

APC deceived Nigerians to win in 2019 – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has described the All Progressive Congress as a party of deceit.

He added that the APC deceived Nigerians to get re-election in 2019.

News Source: Punch Newspaper

Atiku, who stated this during the PDP presidential campaign rally in Minna on Saturday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), deceived the people of Niger State to get their votes for his second term.

“Someone came to you people in a hurry a few weeks to 2019 general elections and commissioned the Baro Port but since after that commissioning, not a single activity has happened there.

Atiku Had Over 500 Policemen With Him During Oyo Campaign; I Had None – AAC Presidential Candidate, Sowore Knocks Nigerian Police Over Bias

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore, says the convoy of Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), nearly “crushed” his vehicle in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Sowore was in Ibadan during the week for his campaign activities.

News Source: Saharareporters

Speaking during the roundtable and closed-door meeting with the leadership of the 18 registered political parties and their presidential candidates on Friday, the activist accused security agencies of being biased.

According to him, the security agencies have allegiance and loyalty to “just a few people”.

He said, “The last thing I will say is about security agencies, just like someone mentioned. The security agencies have allegiance and loyalty to just a few people, that’s the truth.

2023: buhari should reciprocate what Tinubu did for him in 2015 – Mumuni

The 2011 gubernatorial candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) in Lagos State, Ambassador Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has enjoined President Muhammadu buhari to reciprocate what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu did for him in 2015.

Photos Credit: Google

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State, is the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 25th February election.

Mumuni, a member of the Security and Intelligence Committee of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, said that Tinubu needs more support from buhari than he is currently getting from the president.

The APC chieftain made these disclosures via a statement made available to journalists at the weekend through his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar.

Content created and supplied by: WaterNewsGo (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesWike #Slams #Ayu #Suspension #Chieftains #Vote #ProgressTinubuToday’s Headlines:Wike Slams Ayu Over Suspension Of Some Chieftains, Vote For Me For Progress—Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-22 06:38:38