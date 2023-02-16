This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headlines:Wike Rules Out Last-Minute Truce Between G5, Atiku;Why LG REC’ll Not Be Redeployed

Wike Rules Out Last-Minute Truce Between G5, Atiku

Photo Credit: The Cable

Nyesom Wike, governor of Rivers, has ruled out the possibility of him and his political allies reaching a last-minute deal with Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor spoke at a media chat held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Thursday.

A group of five governors — known as G5 — led by Wike is against the presidential bid of Atiku, arguing that his election as presidential candidate goes against the agreement to zone the presidency to the south.

Wike and his allies— including Seyi Makinde of Oyo, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu — have excluded themselves from the party’s presidential campaign over calls for Iyorchia Ayu to step down as the national chairperson.

Why Lagos REC’ll Not Be Redeployed–INEC

Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspaper

The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it will not redeploy the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Lagos State, Mr Segun Agbaje, over unfounded allegations.

The Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, in an interview with newsmen on Wednesday in Abuja urged those demanding Agbaje’s redeployment to perish the thought.

There had been demands for Agbaje’s removal over alleged mismanagement of Permanent Voter Cards’ collection in some parts of Lagos and engagement of Musiliu Akinsanya, also known aas MC Olumo, led Lagos State Parks Management Committee to convey election materials.

Oyekanmi implored the two political parties calling for Agbaje’s redeployment to respect the boundaries of the relationship between the commission and all political parties.

Redesign Policy Targeted At Some Individuals, Stirring Violence, Could Mar Elections – Wike

Photo Credit: Channels Television

In a media chat after the President’s national broadcast on Thursday morning, Governor Wike said the timing suggest that there is a political side to the implementation of the redesign policy.

“As far as I am concerned, I believe that this policy is targeted at some people,” Wike stated, noting especially that his inference becomes more valid because the government has said one major aim to the policy is to curb vote buying.

When asked if he might be one of those targeted, the governor replied, “that cannot affect us” adding that there is no reason for him to engage in vote buying seeing that his works as governor are glaring and the people of Rivers State can attest to what has been accomplished.

Nigerians Urge Banks To Dispense N100, N50 Notes

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

As the effects of the current cash crunch bite harder, Nigerians have called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to prevail on commercial banks to dispense N100 and N50 notes to Nigerians.

They made the call in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Lagos.

An accountant, Mr Benedict Chukwuweike, said that dispensing the N100 and N50 notes would help solve the immediate challenge of access to the new naira notes.

Chukwuweike particularly noted that in countries like United States, the highest denomination mostly in circulation is $100.

He said that the country could emulate such countries as the issuance of more N500, N1000 bills becomes a problem.

Content created and supplied by: PrinceAI (via 50minds

News )

#Todays #HeadlinesWike #Rules #LastMinute #Truce #AtikuWhy #RECll #RedeployedToday’s Headlines:Wike Rules Out Last-Minute Truce Between G5, Atiku;Why LG REC’ll Not Be Redeployed Publish on 2023-02-16 14:42:11