Today’s Headlines:Wike Reverses Stadium Approval For Atiku’s Rally;Obi Denies Talks With Atiku

Wike Reverses Stadium Approval For Atiku’s Rally

Photo Credit:The Nation

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has withdrawn the approval he granted the chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium to campaign for its Candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar.

Wike had vowed to hit back at the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led PDP after the party’s National Chairman replaced his lawyers handling some important cases for Rivers PDP at the Court of Appeal.

It was gathered the cancellation of the earlier conditional approval granted Atiku’s camp in the state to have access to the facility 48 hours to the presidential rally scheduled for January 11 was one of the governor’s reactions to Ayu’s action.

The Governor cancelled the approval in a letter dated January 31 written by the Commissioner for Sports, Christopher Green, and addressed to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, who is the Director-General of PDP, Presidential Council.

Obi Denies Talks With Atiku

Photo Credit:The Nation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi is not in talks with Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Head of Media, Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade has said.

In a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, Onifade said claims that Obi was in talks with Atiku with a view to stepping down for the PDP Presidential candidate was “totally false and baseless.”

Atiku was reported to have said he was in talks with Obi and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of this month’s presidential election.

Atiku was reported to have said he was in talks with Obi and the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso ahead of this month's presidential election.

But according to the statement issued by Onifade, the LP candidate was not in any talks with Atiku or anyone else with a view to stepping down from a race in which Obi is the frontrunner.

Photo Credit:Google

Amosun Leads ADC Campaign Against Abiodun’s Re-Election Bid

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

Sen. Ibikunle Amosun, (APC-Ogun Central), on Wednesday led the governorship campaign of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state against the interest of his party.

Amosun, also a former Governor of Ogun, had rejected the governorship candidate of his party, Dapo Abiodun, also the incumbent Governor and openly declared his support for Biyi Otegbeye, the ADC Governorship candidate.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the campaign trail stormed the Ake Palace Ground, Abeokuta, venue of the formal inauguration of the ADC campaign.

Amosun, addressing the ADC members, said that he was not in support of Abiodun’s second term bid, because he had taken the state backwards from the development path his administration laid.

Osinbajo, APC Legal Team Meet As 2023 Elections Draw Near

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, presided over a planning meeting of the APC Legal Team and some senior lawyers in the Buhari Administration regarding preparations of the ruling party as the February and March 2023 polls, draws near.

The legal brainstorming session, which held at the Presidential Villa after the weekly FEC meeting, was attended by the two Ministers who are Senior Advocates of Nigeria: Mr. Babatunde Fashola and Mr. Festus Keyamo. The current APC National Legal Adviser Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuk and his predecessor, Mr. Babatunde Ogala, SAN, were also in attendance among other party and government officials seen at the Villa today.

State House correspondents saw the attendees at the Vice President’s wing of the Presidential Villa but none of them addressed the press.

However a reliable source said the APC legal team discussed planning and reviewing the party’s preparedness for the forthcoming elections with the Vice President

