Today’s Headlines:Wike Ran To APC To Save Political Career–Nwajulu;No Rift Between OBJ And I—Olowu

Wike Ran To APC To Save Political Career– Party Chieftains

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Thursday, said the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike ran to the party to save his political career.

They also noted that the former minister of state for education deserved no praise for the growth of the party in the state.

According to a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the APC in Rivers State, Darlington Nwajulu, on behalf of the party leaders and made available to our correspondent in Abuja, the chieftains said the formation and growth of the APC in the state took “the efforts of several loyal members, who mostly lost their lives in the struggle to ensure a solid party structure in the state.”

The party leaders further noted that it was unfair for President Bola Tinubu to reward a man who piloted affairs when the party faced a lot of onslaughts in the state.

”Our growth from 2015 to 2019 was 23.8 per cent, closing the huge gap of 2015 presidential election. Then the 2023 presidential election came in with additional 80,881 votes in favour of the APC in Rivers State.

The question is, where is the helping hand of former Governor Wike? Can he claim to have helped Rivers APC with only 80,881 votes, when our growth showed organic growth since 2019?

No Rift Between Obasanjo And I — Olowu

The Olowu of Owu kingdom in Abeokuta, Ogun state, Oba Saka Matemilola, on Friday said there is no rift between him and former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, the Balogun (Chief Warrior) of Owu kingdom has been absent from events organised by the kingdom, fueling rumour that the ex-president may not be happy with the emergence of Oba Matemilola as the 14th Olowu.

Obasanjo was part of the kingmakers that selected Oba Matemilola, but he was absent from the coronation ceremony of the monarch in 2022.

The former President was said to have travelled out of the country during Matemilola’s coronation. However, there were speculations that Obasanjo backed another contestant to the stool and it was not Matemilola who emerged as the monarch a year ago.

NLC Threatens Strike If FG Fails To Withdraw Lawsuit

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government to withdraw a lawsuit filed against the organised labour.

It is threatening a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023, if the government fails to do so.

The NLC reached the decision during its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja on Thursday, according to a statement signed by the National President, Joe Ajaero and the National Secretary Emanuel Ugboaja.

They accused the Ministry of Justice and the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) of allowing themselves to be used as “anti-democracy” agents.

While confirming the union’s suspension of its protest following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, the NLC warned it will go on a nationwide total strike any day labour leaders are summoned to Court by the government through the NICN.

Tinubu Dispatches 3-man Team to Niamey

The Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, President Bola Tinubu, has dispatched a three-man delegation to Niger Republic with a mandate to expeditiously resolve the current political impasse in the country.

The move, according to a release issued on Thursday by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, was in line with the resolution reached at the end of the extraordinary summit of the ECOWAS held on Sunday in Abuja.

The delegation, headed by former Nigerian Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd), left for Niamey on Thursday following a briefing by President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja.

The former Nigerian Head of State is joined by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III and the President of the ECOWAS Commission, H.E. Omar Alieu Touray.

The president has also sent a separate delegation led by Ambassador Babagana Kingibe to engage with the leaders of Libya and Algeria on the Niger crisis.

