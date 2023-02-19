Today’s Headlines:Wike Loses Grip On G-5 Govs;El-Rufai Will Betray You–Tinubu Warned

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Finally Loses Grip On G-5 Govs

The insinuation that the aggrieved Governors elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP also known as G-5 may unanimously back a Southern presidential candidate have been put to rest.

It is now clear that the governors have gone their separate ways, supporting different candidates.

The G-5 who include Governors Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike had vowed not to support the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The governors fell out with the former vice president following the outcome of the party’s primary election which did not favour their leader, Wike.

The five governors believed that the President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor should emerge from the Southern part of the country as the North has had its eight years.

El-Rufai Will Betray you–Tinubu warned

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been warned to be wary of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, warned Tinubu to be prepared because El-Rufai would betray him when the time comes.

In a tweet, Adeyanju pointed out that the governor has betrayed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Stressing that power is transient, Adeyanju wrote: “ElRufai will still betray Tinubu at the right time. Buhari is learning new lessons. He hasn’t even left Aso Rock yet but they are already showing him the kind of shege to expect. Power is always transient.”

El-Rufai, who is known to be close to Buhari, spoke against the president and his government last week.

The APC chieftain accused Buhari of allowing evil individuals to use him to fight the APC.

El-Rufai said those people who are using the president as an instrument to defeat the APC are doing so because they failed in their bid to force their own candidate on the party during the June 2022 primaries.

Count Me Out of G-5, I Won’t Leave PDP – Anyim

Former Senate President, Pius Anyim, has denied any association with the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, adding that he remains a committed member of the PDP.

The G5, also known as the Integrity Group, comprises the governors of Rivers State and the leader of the group, Nyesom Wike; Benue, Samuel Orton; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Oyo, Seyi Makinde.

The aggrieved governors had called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, over the alleged lopsidedness in the party’s hierarchy.

But Ayim, in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday night while reacting to a news report (not Sunday PUNCH), said, “I want to state upfront that at no time was I part of the G5 governors and or leaders.

Lagos PDP Not Supporting Obi – Jando

Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Lagos State, has condemned a viral video where some individuals in branded PDP uniforms were seen campaigning for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi.

Adediran, in a statement by Mr Gbenga Ogunleye, the Head, Media and Communications, JANDOR4GOVERNOR Campaign Organisation, on Saturday in Lagos, said that the purported campaign for Obi was a hatchet job.

“The action carried out by some unidentified individuals in the party uniforms does not in any way represent the position of Lagos PDP in the forthcoming presidential election,” he said.

The candidate said that he had always emphasised the fact that Abubakar’s electoral victory would brighten his chances at the March 11 governorship election in the state.

Adediran disassociated himself “from such condemnable anti-party activity and promised that the perpetrator if by any chance are confirmed to be party members, will be sanctioned.

“I enjoin all Lagos PDP members and the good people of the state to ignore the said video.

