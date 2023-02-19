Today’s Headlines:Wike Hails APC Govs For Opting For Southern President, EFCC Recover N900m For NHIS

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Hails APC Govs For Opting For Southern President

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has commended governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for insisting on a president of the southern extraction in the coming presidential election.

Wike also said the electorate in Rivers State would not vote for any political party that had shown blatant contempt for political power shift and inclusivity in governance.

He said considering the heterogeneous nature of Nigeria, the resolve in Rivers State was that the electorate and all lovers of Nigeria would vote for the unity of the country during the forthcoming election.

Governor Wike stated this while speaking at the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, ven­ue of Obio-Akpor Local Gov­ernment Area campaign rally organised by the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council on Saturday.

The governor, who commended the APC governors for their insistence on political power shift to southern Nigeria, said such stance was a proof that they understood the essence of Nigeria’s unity, wherein every section should have a feeling of equal stake.

EFCC Recovers N900m For NHIS

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has recovered an additional sum of nine hundred million Naira for the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The spokesman for the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, made the disclosure in a statement on Saturday.

He alleged that the sum was part of the money which some deposit money banks fraudulently withheld since 2015 and refused to remit into the Treasury Single Account for NHIS.

According to him, the recovered sum was released to NHIS on Feb. 8.

He noted that the commission had on Feb. 10, 2022, released to the NHIS, N1.5 billion recovered from the banks.

The commission had also on Aug. 5, 2022, released N1.4 billion to the scheme.

The Executive Secretary of NHIS, Prof. Muhammad Nasir Sambo, had on July 29, 2021, praised EFCC for assisting NHIS in the recovery of funds trapped in commercial banks.

Umahi Orders the Arrest of Greedy POS tors

Governor David Umahi of Ebo­nyi State has directed security agents to arrest and prosecute POS operators collecting exces­sive charges in the state.

Umahi warned operators of POS in the state to desist from collecting excessive charges from people or be ready to con­tend with the security agencies and government of Ebonyi State.

He lamented that the exces­sive charges being collected by POS operators had badly added to the pains currently being ex­perienced by Nigerians over the naira swap policy.

He spoke during a broadcast to the people of the on issues of peace and security in the state, on Friday.

Umahi said: “Point of Sale Agents (POS), and operators are hereby warned to desist from excessive charges which is inflicting more pains on the citizenry. I have also directed se­curity agents to arrest and prose­cute anyone collecting above the normal charges.”

Naira crisis: Banks shun CBN directive, collect old N1,000, N500

Some Deposit Money Banks on Saturday opened their branches to customers for the purpose of collecting old N500 and N1,000 notes for deposit into their accounts.

This was contrary to the claim by the Central Bank of Nigeria that it did not instruct the banks to continue to collect the old notes from depositors.

On Friday, The PUNCH reported that the CBN had ordered banks to start collecting the old N500 and N1,000 notes from members of the public and pegged the maximum amount they could collect from individuals at N500,000.

The CBN swiftly issued a counter statement signed by the Director, Corporate Communications, Osita Nwanisobi, saying it did not give such a directive.

At Zenith Bank on Isaac John Street, Ikeja GRA, customers also came to deposit their old N500 and N1,000 notes before the bank closed by 2pm.

A security guard said, “If you don’t have a reference code, you cannot enter.”

He explained how to generate the reference code saying, “You have to go to the CBN website to register on the portal. Some people don’t know how to do it, but they have been going to cybercafés to generate the code. That is when you can deposit and it must not be more than N500,000.”

Houses razed as petrol-laden tanker explodes in Ondo

A petrol-laden tanker, fell and caught fire in ldanre area of Ondo state, and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

Vanguard gathered last night, that the fire razed down the filling station and many houses.

An eyewitness account said that” the tanker, was at a filling station in the community to discharge the product into the underground tank of the filling station, through a big pipe when it caught fire.

“The tanker arrived at that petrol station this evening and as the workers in the station were discharging the fuel inside it into the underground tank, suddenly the fire began.

” It burnt down the filling station completely and the house beside the station was also burnt. But later the firefighters arrived on the scene and put out the fire.”

Contacted, the state police spokesperson, Funmi Odunlami, confirmed the incident and there was no casualty in the inferno.

Odulami added that” The timely intervention of the men of the state fire service prevent the fire from causing more havoc.

6 Days To Go: Uncertainty As IGP Suspends Deployment Of DIGs, AIGs, CPs For Election Duty

Six days to the presidential and National Assembly elections, the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has suspended the redeployment of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police for election duties.

The police boss, on February 7, this year, redeployed some DIGs, AIGs and CPs ahead of the country’s general elections.

The redeployment was part of the strategies of the police authority to ensure that officers and men of the Force are not partisan before, during and after the elections.

However, a signal issued by the Force Secretary, was made available to Daily Trust on Sunday, where the IGP ordered the senior officers to suspend their movement until further notice.

The senior cops, Daily Trust on Sunday gathered, were expected to resume at their new beats tomorrow before the new signal was released.

“INGENPOL directs that all officers deployed for election duties suspend movement to areas of deployment and await further directive. Ensure strict compliance,” the signal stated.

A senior police officer, who confirmed the signal, said no reason was given for the suspension.

