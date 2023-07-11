Today’s Headlines:Wike Deserves Rivers Ministerial Slot–Tony;OBJ Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Why Wike deserves Rivers ministerial slot – Tony Okocha

Former Chief of Staff to Rivers State Governor, Chief Tony Okocha, has made a strong case for the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, to be given the ministerial slot meant for the state, arguing that the victory of President Tinubu was in the state was made possible by Wike.

Chief Okocha, who addressed a news conference in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that neither the Social Democratic Party’s Governor’s candidate, Magnus Abe, nor the former transport minister, Amaechi, deserves the slot, having not worked for Tinubu’s success, as Wike did.

Okocha pointed out that while Amaechi did not support Tinubu’s presidency after failing to clinch the presidential ticket at the primary, Abe worked for the SDP to actualize his governorship ambition and the victory of the party’s presidential candidate against Tinubu.

Okocha revealed that apart from directing his Peoples Democratic Party’s supporters to vote for Tinubu during the presidential election, Wike also provided what he called ‘materials, logistics and necessary support’ that aided the victory of Tinubu in Rivers State.

Obasanjo Attacks NASS On Huge Salary Package

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has faulted the alleged huge salaries being enjoyed by the members of the National Assembly.

He spoke in Ado-Ekiti during the Colloquium held in commemoration of the 60th Anniversary of a foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Afe Babalola at the bar.

Speaking on the remuneration of the members of the members of the Nigerian parliament Obasanjo alleged that the legislators did not allow the insitution constitutionally saddled with the responsibility to determine it but decided to fix it themselves.

He argued that nobody would appreciate democracy until it impacts positively on the lives of the ordinary man.

“By the Nigerian Constitution, the revenue mobilization and fiscal commission was supposed to fix the salaries and emoluments of the members of the National Assembly but they set the constitution aside and decided to fix their salaries. Even,if is constitutional, it is not moral but it is neither constitutional nor moral ” he said.

Obasanjo stated that the democracy of a nation is very important, noting that it is a journey and not a destination.

Plateau Govt Relaxes Curfew In Mangu LGA

The Plateau State Government has announced a review of the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed on Mangu Local Government Area (LGA) which is now to be observed between 7 pm to 6 am.

According to a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Bere Gyang, the State Security Council decided to relax the curfew after a review of the situation in the LGA.

The security council also put into consideration to allow students to participate in the ongoing National Examination Council (NECO) and Junior Secondary School Certificate Examination (JSSCE).

I Didn’t Close Aso Rock Chapel_ First Lady

The First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, has faulted claims that she closed the AsoRock Chapel.

Mrs Tinubu, a former senator, said contrary to reports, the chapel is open and holds weekly fellowship.

A Twitter user with the username @VeronicaaNaomi had alleged that the First Lady ordered the closure of the chapel.

She claimed that her directive for the closure was because some unnamed persons did not support her husband, President Bola Tinubu, during the presidential election in February 2023.

But in a statement signed by her newly appointed Special Assistant on Media, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady clarified that the claims were false.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to a story making the rounds on social media about the purported closure of the AsoRock Chapel by the First Lady of Nigeria, Sen Olurermi Tinubu OON, CON.

“We wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and totally false representation of the true situation, as the First Lady at no time gave such directive that the Chapel be shut and the keys handed over to Her Excellency. Presently there are weekly fellowships going on at the Chapel.

