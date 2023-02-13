Today’s Headlines:Wike-Atiku Reconciliation Possible Before Elections _PDP;IG Mourns AIG Jimeta

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike-Atiku Reconciliation Possible Before Elections – PDP

Photo Credit:Daily Post Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is not ruling out the possibility of last-minute reconciliation between Governor Nyesom Wike and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar

The hostility involving the Rivers helmsman and the former Vice President, who has kept his cool, started shortly after the May 2022 special convention in Abuja.

A strong contender, Wike refused to take his loss to Atiku lightly as he unleashed a series of tirades against “our enemies”, a veiled reference to the winner and associates.

The vociferous politician has used every platform – flag-off or commissioning of projects, the media, interviews, public gatherings – to attack PDP leaders.

Reiterating his stance on power shift to the South during a speech last November, Wike informed his supporters that he would, in January, announce the flagbearer they should vote for on February 25.

The governor repeated the comment in December with a vow to go round the country to campaign for any of Atiku’s opponents he aligns with, declaring “nothing will happen”.

“All of you who have been in suspense…saying all kinds of things, abusing me, wait, January is here,” Wike said while commissioning a flyover in Port Harcourt.

IG Mourns AIG Jimeta

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, on Sunday said the Force Management team and officers of the Nigeria Police Force regret to announce the demise of AIG Lawan Jimeta, a passionate officer and peace lover, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo State, after a brief illness.

The Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, revealed on Sunday in a statement obtained by our correspondent.

The PUNCH reports that AIG Jimeta, who hailed from Jimeta in Yola North Local Government Area of Adamawa State, served in various administrative, investigative, training, and operational capacities during his almost 34 years stint in the policing career.

Adejobi noted that he was a one-time Director of Peacekeeping, Commissioner of Police in charge of the Police Mobile Force, Edo and Bauchi State commands, Commandant Police Academy, and was until his death the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 5 Benin, Edo State.

He said, “The late AIG enlisted into the NPF on March 3, 1990 and was a dedicated officer with a great passion for training and mentorship in the field of security intelligence and peace support operations.

Photo Credit:Google

I Deserve Second Term On Merit–Diri

Photo Credit:The Sun Newspapers

bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, has declared he deserved to be re-elected as governor for a second term based on his performance in office.

Diri, it was gathered, has already purchased the expression of interest and nomination form to contest the governorship primary of the Peoples Democratic Party slated for April.

Speaking at his administration’s third anniversary thanksgiving service at the Ecumenical Centre in Igbogene, Yenagoa, Diri insisted his emergence as governor was not a mistake but by divine arrangement.

According to him, before he became governor, there were clear signs that God had already ordained it and God made no mistake in using former governor Seriake Dickson as an instrument to bring him to office.

While drawing attention to the blessings bestowed upon Bayelsa by God, he urged the people to shun the pull-him-down syndrome in order for the state to make progress.

Kwara Ex-MILAD Backs Tinubu

Photo Credit:Punch Newspapers

Ex-military governor of Kwara State, Group Capt. Salaudeen Latinwo (retd), has expressed support for the ambition of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Latinwo disclosed this in a statement sent from the United Kingdom via email on Friday to journalists in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He also backed the second-term bid of the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Latinwo served as the military governor of Kwara State from January 1984 to August 1985.

On the reason for his decision, the ex-MILAD noted that Tinubu had over the years demonstrated sincerity of purpose, honesty, high level of integrity in governance and endeared himself to the hearts of the people.

He identified the former Lagos State as a man of the people who is well acknowledged across Kwara State and the entire country.

Canvassing people’s support for Abdulrazaq, the elder statesman commended him for what he described as his honesty, hard work, sagacity and intelligence.

