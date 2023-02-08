Today’s Headlines:Wike approves stadium for Atiku’s rally, Banks shut branches over customer attacks

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Wike approves stadium for Atiku’s campaign

The Rivers State Government on Tuesday said it had re-issued an approval for the Peoples Democratic Party to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the state to host its presidential campaign rally.

The state governor, Nyesom Wike, at the PDP campaign rally in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area said the approval has been re-issued to the National Working Committee of the PDP after pleas from many persons.

On January 31, the Rivers State Government withdrew the initial approval of February 11 on the grounds that credible intelligence and recent development proved that the PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation was working in collaboration with the All Progressives Congress in the state.

The state government said the PDP campaign was intending to share the approved facility with the APC, whose activities, they claimed are characterised by violence.

Banks shut branches over customer attacks

As the naira scarcity persists, some banks are shutting their branches over rising customer attacks, according to findings by The PUNCH.

This came a day after the Lagos State Police Command issued a warning that some groups were planning to unleash violence in the state due to the naira scarcity.

The PUNCH observed that some of the banks had started to allow non-essential employees to work from home.

Findings show Zenith Bank has shut down some branches in Lagos State over the fear of attacks by angry Nigerians due to the ongoing naira scarcity.

Our correspondents observed that some Zenith Bank branches in Ikeja, Ikorodu and Agege were shut on Tuesday while some closed earlier.

Since the naira redesign policy started, banks have been at the receiving end of the frustration of Nigerians.

Videos of individuals climbing counters, stripping, and expressing their anger in banking halls have circulated on social media.

CBN To Audit Banks Over New Naira Notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is set to begin an audit of banks alongside its on-site monitoring exercise to know those who are dispensing the new notes while those who are not will be appropriately sanctioned.

Speaking during a sensitisation exercise on the new naira notes by the CBN at the Asejere market in Makoko area of Lagos, the assistant Iyaloja of the market, Memud Iyabo Ajoke, noted that, traders in the market have been informed of the redesigned notes and have been told to start rejecting the old notes as soon as the deadline elapses.

The apex bank, alongside the personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) also stormed the commercial banks in Gombe state yesterday, as part of measures to ensure that the new naira notes distributed are not hoarded.

Herdsmen kill one in Enugu, police begin probe

Suspected herdsmen have invaded Ugboanyim-Aniyi community in Amagunze, Nkanu East Local Government of Enugu State, killing one and injuring another.

PUNCH Metro reliably gathered that the two victims are siblings. A community leader and former President-General of the community, Francis Nnamani, who confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Tuesday, said the attack took place on Monday.

He lamented that residents have deserted the community for fear of more attacks. Nnamani identified the victims as Anike Nwaogbu and his brother, Emma Ogbu.

He said, “While Anike Nwa-Ogbu has been confirmed dead, his brother, Emma Ogbu, has been rushed to the hospital. It will only take the mercy of God for him to survive.

Osun PDP hails INEC for appealing judgment sacking Adeleke

The Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Tuesday commended the Independent National Electoral Commission for initiating processes to appeal the judgement of the Osun Governorship Election Petition Tribunal which annulled the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The PDP in a statement by its caretaker chairman, Dr Akindele Adekunle, said the electoral umpire has lived up to the expectations of Nigerians in standing up to the defence of the country’s electoral system.

He then expressed faith in the higher court to establish the supremacy of BVAS machines above any other source of the accreditation of voters.

Umahi backs Buhari on New Naira note redesign

Ebonyi state Governor David Umahi has declared his support for President Mohammedu Buhari on the new Naira note redesigning policy.

Umahi who acknowledged the huddles the country is going through said the President will in short time, address the whole situation Ashe meant well for the country.

Umahi disclosed this during the flag-off of the All Progressive Congress, APC, campaign rally at Ugbodo, Ebonyi local government on Tuesday.

He said, “Buhari has done so much for this country, he is a man with a clean heart, I want to appeal to our people, we will support the President over the New Naira redesign, he is approaching the implementation, in a few days we will be very glad about his decisions.

“We know it’s very scarce in Ebonyi, we know we can’t go to the bank to withdraw anything, and we know that ATM is so crowded, we have told Mr. President about it and Mr. President is already addressing it. He is a man that loves the people he hates making our people suffer to let the gladiators allow the good man to finish his work.

Umahi who maintained that the governorship position of the state is zone to Ebonyi North Zone said that position can not be achieved by fraudulent activities.

