Today’s Headlines:Wike Approves Free Venue For APC Rally, Buhari Hails New NLC President Ajaero,

Wike Approves Free Venue For APC Rally

This was made public on Wednesday in Port Harcourt by members of the Concerned PCC/ICC who explained that Governor Wike graciously approved the venue for the campaign free-of-charge.

According to the council, the approval was sequel to the application by the National Secretary of APC PCC, James Abiodun Faleke, to the state (Rivers), government seeking for approval the use of Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for the national party to hold its Presidential rally on the scheduled date.

Buhari Hails New NLC President Ajaero

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the new president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, describing his emergence as a mark of democracy in labour movement.

Ajaero, former General Secretary of the National Union of Electricity Union, was voted on consensus at the 13th NLC’s National Delegates Conference in Abuja.

Hours later, the President issued a statement his media aide, Garba Shehu, seeking partnership with the newly elected executives of the labour.

Reports On Election Postponement False – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has described reports in some sections of the media about the postponement of the forthcoming elections as false and reckless.

The party said the general election is a matter of extreme national importance bordering on national security and corporate integrity of the country, which should not become a matter for idle, rash or insensitive speculation by the media or any institution for that matter.

FG Approves Construction Of Oloibiri Oil For N117bn

The Federal Executive Council has on Wednesday approved a sum of N117 billion contract for the construction of the Oloibiri Oil Museum and Research Center.

This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, at the Presidential Villa while speaking with journalists on the conclusion of the FEC meeting chaired by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd).

CBN Gombe Has Enough Money In Vault – Official

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s Director of Development Finance, Philip Yusuf-Yila, has revealed that the Gombe State branch of the CBN has enough money in its vault, ruling out scarcity of funds by commercial banks as reason for non-compliance with directives.

Yusuf-Yila disclosed this in an interview with journalists alongside his team at Heritage Bank, while undertaking an assessment tour on the redesigned notes policy in the state.

I Hope Nothing Tampers With 2023 Elections – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is optimistic that nothing would interfere with the successful conduct of the 2023 general elections scheduled for February 25 and March 11.

Obasanjo’s comment is coming amid fear that the general elections might be postponed due to the ongoing crisis occasioned by the scarcity of fuel and new naira notes.

