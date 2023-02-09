Today’s Headlines:Wike Approves Campaign Venue For Tinubu, INEC Unlikes Twitter Post Criticising Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Wike Approves Campaign Venue For Tinubu

Photo Credit: Daily Trust

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has approved the State owned Yakubu Gowon Stadium, located at the popular Elekahia road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State for the campaign rally of APC presidential candidate, Almed Bola Tinubu. The rally is slated to hold on 15th of February, 2023.

Daily Trust reports that Governor Wike, who earlier spoke at the State PDP campaign rally in the Ogu/Bolo local government area on Tuesday, reportedly said the State government had also reapproved the use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in the State capital, for the PDP presidential campaign rally.

Photo Credit: Google

INEC Unlikes Twitter Post Criticising Obi

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Independent National Electoral Commission has ‘unliked’ a post criticising the presidential candidate of the Labour Party after The PUNCH reported Nigerians’ reactions to the earlier liked post.

The PUNCH had reported that the official verified INEC Twitter handle liked a post on the micro-blogging site that was made by a news media outlet (not PUNCH) where Seun Kuti, son of the legendary Afrobeat music icon, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, said the LP candidate was “an opportunist that can’t deliver Nigeria.”

Sanwo-Olu Appoints Lafiaji-Okuneye As First LASUED VC

Photo Credit: Punch papers

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed Professor Bidemi Lafiaji-Okuneye as the first substantive Vice Chancellor of the newly established Lagos State University of Education, Ijanikin and Epe campuses.

Lafiaji-Okuneye, a Professor of Health Education, was formerly the provost of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education before her appointment as acting Vice Chancellor of LASUED when the college was upgradedin 2022 to a degree awarding institution alongside Michael Otedola College of Primary Education, Epe.

You’ve No Power To Stop Deadline, Malami Tells Supreme Court

Photo Credit: Vanguard papers

ABUJA– The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, has challenged the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to suspend the scheduled deadline for the use of the old N200, N500 and N1000 Naira notes.

Malami, in a preliminary objection he has filed on behalf of the Federal Government, a copy of which Vanguard sighted on Wednesday night, applied for an order striking out the suit that three Northern States filed to halt the full implementation of the new monetary policy that was introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

I Didn’t Offer To Buy Kidney, Ekweremadu Tells UK Court

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Former deputy president of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has denied offering money to a prospective kidney donor to save his sick daughter, Sonia.

The lawmaker, his wife, Beatrice, and their 25-year-old daughter are on trial in London for allegedly trafficking a young man from Nigeria to serve as kidney donor.

Mikel, Okocha Pay Tribute To Turkey Earthquake Victims

Photo Credit: Punch papers

As widespread relief efforts and support get underway for Turkey following the deadly earthquake that hit the country and Syria early Monday morning, retired Nigerian football Austin Okocha and Mikel Obi, have also joined as send goodwill messages to all the victims of the incident.

Turkey experienced a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on Monday, the worst to hit the country in over 100 years.

Debiclaz (

)