Today’s Headlines:Wike Accuses PDP NWC Of Anti-party Activities;I’ll Deliver Ibom Deep Seaport-Tinubu

Wike Accuses PDP NWC Of Anti-party Activities

Photo Credit: Leadership

Rivers State governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has accused the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of engaging in anti-party activities.

He said it is an act of anti-party on the part of the national leadership of the party to tell lawyers handling legal suits on behalf of the PDP in the state to dissociate themselves from the cases.

The PDP in Rivers State had taken some political parties in the State to court over noncompliance to the regulations and laws of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of their various primaries.

Wike spoke yesterday at State School Premises, Okehi 1, venue of the Rivers State PDP campaign flag off rally in Etche local government area of the state.

I’ll Deliver Ibom Deep Seaport_Tinubu

Photo Credit:The Nation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has promised to harness the enormous natural endowments in Akwa Ibom State and Nigeria for general prosperity.

He promised to deliver the Ibom Deep Seaport if elected. He spoke on Monday at the 35,000-capacity Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo.

An excited crowd of APC supporters welcomed him to the packed facility with the shout of ‘’Jagaban’’ rending the air.

Speaking at the presidential campaign rally, the APC presidential candidate promised to replicate in Akwa Ibom the Lekki Deep Seaport built during his tenure as Lagos Governor.

According to him, the Ibom Deep Seaport will create jobs, boost the state’s economy, usher prosperity as well as end poverty and hunger.

Court declines to sack Buhari, says suit frivolous

Photo Credit: Vanguard

The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court yesterday dismissed a suit that sought the removal of President Muhammadu Buhari from office.

The court, in a judgement delivered by Justice Inyang Ekwo held that the suit, which was brought before it by a former presidential candidate, Ambrose Owuru, lacked merit.

Describing the legal action as baseless, frivolous, irritating and vexatious, Justice Ekwo held that it was not only statute barred, but also constitued a gross abuse of the judicial process.

Obasanjo wanted to roast Atiku, I rescued him — Tinubu

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he “rescued” Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

This came as the leaders and stakeholders of the APC, Akwa Ibom State chapter, reassured that they would deliver the state to Tinubu at the February 25 presidential poll.

Speaking at party’s presidential rally held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Tinubu said Abubakar and his party were just about “stomach infrastructure. They don’t have a mandate, what they have is ice cream. It has melted. I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo, who wanted to roast him like goat meat.

Photo Credit: Google

