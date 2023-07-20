Today’s Headlines:Why We Won’t Join Issues With Wike-NDDC, Tinubu To Attend Sub-Saharan Africa Sec

Why We Won’t Join Issues With Wike Over Cash Cow Label- NDDC

Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, says Nyesom Wike’s labelling of the commission as a cash cow for syphoning set funds into private pockets is a criticism that challenges it to improve on meeting its objectives and not to join issues with the former Rivers State governor.

Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, was responding in Port Harcourt to the Wike outburst, even as High Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe, National Coordinator, South-South Elders Forum, maintained that Wike had no moral justification to judge NDDC.

Ogbuku noted that “We will not join issues with former governor, Nyesom Wike. He has done well for the people of Rivers State, especially in the area of urban modernisation.

Tinubu, Adesola, Service Chiefs To Attend First Sub-Saharan African Security Confab Next Week

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is set to host security professionals from across the globe for the first ASIS International Sub-Saharan African conference, which aims at proffering and exploring new ideas for improving security in Africa.

The 2023 conference themed: “Managing security risks in Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, Ambiguous, Digital (VUCAD) Africa”, and slated for July 26-28, is expected to have Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Security Service Chiefs, FCTA Permanent Secretary, Olusade Adesola, ASIS President as keynote speakers among others from Ghana, South Africa, Europe and all over the world.

Making this disclosure on Thursday in a media chat with newsmen, Abuja Chapter Chairman of the organisation, and Chairman local organising committee for the conference, Edward Orim, said at the forthcoming conference, which hitherto was just a West African event, over 200 physical attendees and about a 150 who will be joining online.

According to him, basically, the conference will help identify vulnerabilities, encourage and support even the government especially those responsible to curtail insecurity situation, with new ideas that will come up to help improve security in Africa.

Orim hinted that the Association formerly known as American Society for Industrial Security, is an industrial security body that is recognised all over the world, with about 34,000 members.

According to him: ” We normally have conferences between Africa, Europe, Asia and America, but for now we are having the African conference, which Abuja is hosting. While July 26th will be the law enforcement and military appreciation cocktail dinner, the 27th will be the opening ceremony where all keynote speakers among whom are the president of the association from USA and all service chiefs; and for the last day there are various activities.

Sunday Igboho’s return plan on course – Lawyer

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yomi Aliyu, has said the return of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, to the country is on course.

Aliyu, who is Igboho’s lawyer, added that he believed that Igboho would have no problem on his return to Nigeria provided he doesn’t resume his campaign for the separation of Yoruba from Nigeria.

Igboho stirred the hornet’s nest when he declared the Yoruba Nation’s sovereignty in March 2021.

He started a campaign to chase killer herdsmen and kidnappers out of the South-West states and went on to call on Yoruba in Hausa/Fulani or Igbo territories to return home.He, however, fled Nigeria in July 2021 following a nocturnal invasion of his Ibadan residence by the operatives of the Department of State Services.

The attack led to least one death, while some of his belongings were vandalised.

The DSS claimed that seven AK-47 rifles, pump-action guns, and 5,000 rounds of ammunition, charms and other weapons were recovered from his apartment during the invasion.

Kano election: INEC closes case without calling any witness

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday, closed its case against the All Progressive Congress (APC) without calling any witness at the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the petitioner APC is challenging INEC for declaring Abba Yusuf of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) winner of the election that was conducted on March 18.

The petitioner is also asking the tribunal to declare that NNPP has no candidate as Kabir-Yusuf is not in their register of voters submitted to INEC at the time of the election.

The respondents are INEC, Yusuf and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

When the case came up for hearing, Counsel to INEC, Emmanuel Oshayomi, told the tribunal that after thorough review of the petitioner case, INEC decided not to call any witness.

Having consulted with our team leader the unavailability of our witness. We reviewed the petitioner case who have not been able to show that INEC did not conduct the election in compliance with the 2022 electoral act.

“We humbly apply for the case to be closed” Oshayomi said Counsel to Yusuf, R A Lawal SAN and Counsel to NNPP, John Olusola SAN, did not object.

Earlier, Counsel to the petitioner, Offiong Offiong SAN, on July 15, closed their case with 32 witnesses before the tribunal.

“The witnesses included party agents, star witness and subpoenaed witness”.

The three man panel led by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay adjourned the matter until July 21, for the second respondent to open their defense.

