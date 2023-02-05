Today’s Headlines:Why Villa Cabal Are Bent On Sabotaging Tinubu, Obi Tells Nigerians To bear With CBN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Polls: Why ‘Villa Cabal’ are bent on sabotaging Tinubu — Ayiri Emami.

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Director of Special Duties II at the All Progressives Congress APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC and chieftain of the party from Delta State, Chief Ayiri Emami has affirmed claims by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai to the effect that some elements in the Presidential Villa were working with fifth columnists to sabotage the APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Speaking in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, Chief Emami said the “Villa Cabal” wanted to install a stooge as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor.

Naira redesign: Obi tells Nigerians to bear with CBN, Fed Govt

Photo Credit: The Nation

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has urged Nigerians to bear with the current pain and inconvenience occasioned by redesigning the Naira.

He said the policy would bring significant long-term economic and social benefits if it is sustained.

Obi in a statement on his verified social media handles said: “The currency redesign is not peculiar to Nigeria. It is an exercise that comes with some inconvenience and pain but it has significant longterm economic and social benefits.

Nigeria, India to move against fake passports

Photo Credit: The Nation

The Federal Government would collaborate with India government to end issuance of fake international passports, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola said at the weekend.

Aregbesola, who explained the steps taken by the government to ensure the integrity of Nigerian passports, said the government is willing to cooperate with India on total eradication of fake Nigerian passports into India.

Receiving the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria in his office, Aregbesola told Ambassador Gangadharan Balasubramanian, that Nigeria would for ever remain grateful to India for her support during the country’s anti-colonial struggle that led to Independence.

Ten Hag Assesses Sabitzer’s Man Utd Debut

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has praised a positive debut from on-loan midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, with the Austria international making his debut off the bench against Crystal Palace on Saturday only four days after arriving at Old Trafford.

United hadn’t initially planned to dip into the January market again following the loan arrivals of Jack Butland and Wout Weghorst. But injuries to Christian Eriksen and Scott McTominay on top of the existing absence of Donny van de Beek saw Ten Hag advise the club to consider options.

When a potential deal for Sabitzer was offered, they moved quickly and took it.

Photo Credit: Google

