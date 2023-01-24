Today’s Headlines:Why Tinubu, Atiku Can’t Be Disqualified-Falana;PDP’ll Secure Nigeria-Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Tinubu, Atiku Can’t Be Disqualified — Falana

Human Rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Femi Falana has said that the accusations being brought by the All Progressives Congress, APC, and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, against the presidential candidates of the opposite party are diversionary and that nothing will come out of them.

He said the time left before the election was too short to investigate any of the candidates and disqualify them, and wondered if they were doing it for entertainment purposes.

Falana said this when he appeared as a guest on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Tuesday.

According to him, another reason why disqualifying them will not be possible is that the section of the constitution that talks about a candidate being disqualified over indictment, embezzlement, or fraud has since been removed by the National Assembly and hence cannot be applied in this scenario.

PDP’ll Secure Nigeria– Atiku

Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday said if voted into office, his administration would change the security architecture in the country and grow the economy.

He gave the assurance at the party’s Presidential Campaign in Delta held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Abubakar said that between 1999 and 2015, PDP grew Nigeria’s economy and made it the largest in Africa, but that the All Progressives Congress (APC) destroyed it with its inept leadership.

He said that with adequate security and right economic policies, a PDP administration led by him would attract Foreign Direct Investment that would grow the nation’s economy, adding security of the country was paramount because no nation could develop without security.

As A Senator, I Haven’t Seen New Notes — Ndume Laments

As the January 31 deadline given by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, for withdrawal of the old naira notes draws nearer, the former Senate Leader, Senator Ali Ndume has lamented the absence of the newly redesigned notes in circulation, saying that as a serving member of the upper legislative chamber, he has not seen the new notes.

Senator Ndume said that if the nation’s apex bank did not extend the deadline, the majority of Nigerians would suffer the consequences of the action.

speaking to Vanguard in Abuja, the Senator representing Borno South Senatorial District of Borno State also condemned people who attach political colouration to the redesigning of naira and warned that not every good policy of the government should be subjected to unnecessary politics.

Delta State Has Never Failed Me Since 1999 – Atiku

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said Delta State has never failed him in all his political career, from 1999 to date.

Atiku stated this while addressing supporters on the PDP campaign trail in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Tuesday.

He said, “[We are here] because of the support we have received and have received all along, particularly myself. In all my political career, from 1999 to date, Delta State has never failed me.”

Meanwhile, Atiku has said his choice of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as running mate was due to longstanding support from the state

