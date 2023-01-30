Today’s Headlines:Why Obasanjo, Clark Endorsed Obi-Garba, Osimhen Same Level As Drogba, Say Mourinho

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why Obasanjo, Clark Endorsed Obi – Garba

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adamu Garba, has alleged the reason former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Elder statesman, Edwin Clark endorsed Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, was because they can easily bully him to do their biddings.

Garba also claimed Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, got the support of the elites because they knew he could share the country with them.

Osimhen same level as Drogba, says Mourinho

Roma coach Jose Mourinho has compared Victor Osimhen to Didier Drogba and admits he will “buy him if I was at a club with a lot of money.”

He however had a warning for the Napoli striker about Premier League life.

According to NaijaFootballers, speaking at a press conference after Roma’s 2-1 defeat at the Stadio Maradona, Mourinho was asked about Osimhen in comparison with a player he worked with at Chelsea, Drogba.

Replying, Mourinho said, “He (Osimhen) is of the same level as Drogba, but Didier didn’t dive.”

Former US President, Trump Declares Open 2024 Presidential Bid

Former US President Donald Trump declared his presidential bid for 2024 open on Saturday in New Hampshire and South Carolina, the first campaign appearances since announcing his latest run more than two months ago, Apnews has reported.

“Together we will complete the unfinished business of making America great again,” the former US president said at an evening event in Columbia to introduce his South Carolina leadership team.

But, he told the audience of party leaders, “I’m more angry now and I’m more committed now than I ever was.”

In South Carolina, he said “we have huge rallies planned, bigger than ever before.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Donald Trump was considering announcing another bid for the White House last November.

‘Tinubu will defeat LP, APGA in Anambra, Southeast’

Achieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Dozie Ikedife (jnr) on Monday said the party’s presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu has all it takes to win Anambra and Southeast in the forthcoming presidential election.

He said Tinubu would win more votes in the State and region than Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Peter Umeadi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Addressing reporters in Nnewi, Anambra state, Ikedife, Southeast zonal Organizing Secretary of the party, said APC has both national spread and acceptance and has been able to deliver good governance to Nigerians over the years.

‘Tinubu’s Abeokuta declaration averted naira swap crisis’

Anorthern-based support group, Arewa4Asiwaju, has commended the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for speaking up against the January 31st deadline initially set for the swap of old naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN).

The group said Tinubu’s ‘Abeokuta declaration,’ which it believes compelled the Federal Government to extend the deadline to 10th February, “saved the nation from going up in flames over the raging public anger that pervaded the atmosphere before the sudden 10 days extension.”

