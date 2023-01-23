Today’s Headlines:Why NDLEA, EFCC Must Arrest Tinubu Now_PDP;Bello Strongly Behind Tinubu_Kogi APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why NDLEA, EFCC Must Arrest Tinubu Now—PDP

THE Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has asked the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to arrest and prosecute the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, in order to avoid worsening Nigeria’s already bad situation.

This was contained in an address read by members of the PDP PCC Strategic Communications and Media Teams, in Abuja, yesterday.

Members of the team include the Director of Strategic Communications, Bashorun Dele Momodu, the Spokesperson of the PCC, Daniel Bwala, Media Adviser to the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Mr. Paul Ibe and the Special Assistant, Public Communications to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu among others.

Bello Strongly Behind Tinubu_Kogi APC

All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Kogi State has reaffirmed that Governor Yahaya Bello (GYB) is still behind the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

It described insinuations that the governor has withdrawn support for Tinubu as absolute falsehood and a concoction borne out of malice.

The Commissioner for Information and Director of Media and Publicity, Kogi APC Campaign Council, Kingsley Fanwo, in a statement, yesterday, flayed the report as one done in bad faith.

Kogi APC said the publication was mischievous and out to create distrust, acrimony and chaos in the party by people who were desperately trying to disparage the unbending commitment of the governor to the success of the APC in the presidential election.

Afenifere To Politicians: Stop Verbal, Physical Violence

AN-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has expressed concern over the increasing verbal and physical attacks characterising the ongoing election campaigns.

In a press release signed by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere charged political parties and their candidates to focus on ways they intend to attend to the challenges facing the country rather than resorting to utterances and actions that border on “de-marketing of opponents and possibly causing bodily harms on other people.”

Maintaining that Nigerian politics should have matured beyond brickbats, the body said the verbal attacks emanating from some candidates and their spokespersons were encouraging their supporters to violently attack opponents in a manner that could result in bloodshed.

Election Is Not For Unhealthy Candidates—Primate Ayodele Warns



The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele on Sunday said 2023 presidential election is not for those who are unhealthy but rather a job that requires fitness.

He equally blasted top candidates in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria for not addressing issues being faced by the country in their campaigns.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the candidates are saying they want to do everything but have not spoken about how they will go about it.

He mentioned that the country is facing economic issues, insecurity, education problems but the candidates are not seriously addressing any of these in their campaigns.

