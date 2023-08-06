Today’s Headlines:Why Maryam Shetty Was Replaced–Ganduje;Obaseki Moves To Impeach Dep. Despite Court Order

Why Maryam Shetty Was Replaced–Ganduje

The National Chairman, All Progressive Congress, APC and former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has opened up on why Kano ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty was replaced.

Ganduje while featuring on a Hausa program on a Kano based radio, monitored by Vanguard said she was replaced due to reactions that trailed her nomination as people took to the social media to make jest of her and questioning her competency for the job.

Obaseki To Impeach Deputy Despite Court Order

In a daring move and barring any last-minute change of plan, the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, is set to disobey the pronouncement of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, which stopped any action against his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

The court had last Friday ruled that all parties maintain “Status Quo Ante Bellum”, pending the hearing slated for Thursday, August 10, 2023.

Hon. Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court in Abuja issued the temporary order stopping the move by Governor Obaseki to impeach his Deputy, Shaibu.

However, impecable insider information revealed that in apparent disregard for the Court order, an impeachment ambush has been set for Shaibu in the early hours of Monday, August 7, 2023.

Abuja Cosmopolitan Varsity Appoints VC, Registrar

The management of Cosmopolitan University, Abuja, has announced the appointment of Carl Adams, a Professor of Information Technology (IT), as the Vice Chancellor of the institution.

In a statement issued in Abuja, the Management of the University also approved the appointment of Ibrahim Ahmad Mani, a former director of Academic Planning at Baze University, Abuja, as the Registrar of the university.

The statement said Adams has over 35 years of experience in innovative and groundbreaking academic research from all over the world, including China.

Jimoh Ibrahim, Urges Tinubu To Create Revenue Ministry

Ahead of the inauguration of Cabinet and assignment of portfolios to the 48 ministerial nominees awaiting Senate confirmation, the Senator representing Ondo South, Jimoh Ibrahim, has advised President Bola Tinubu to create a distinct Ministry of Revenue.

Senator Ibrahim made the appeal during a courtesy visit to the President in Abuja.

Explaining the urgent need for the new Ministry in a statement personally signed by the lawmaker on Sunday, Senator Ibrahim said the Ministry, when created, would serve as a coordinating platform for all revenue generating agencies in the country.

The envisioned ministry, according to him, was indispensable for the nation to wrangle its way out of the current socio-economic quagmire like the high debt profile.

