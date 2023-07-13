Today’s Headlines:Why I’m Supporting Govt To Combat Sit-at-home-Ubah, Obi Speaks On Sit-at-home Order

Why I’m supporting govt to combat sit-at-home, insecurity – Ifeanyi Ubah

Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, has explained the motive behind his initiative to support the state government in the fight against sit-at-home and insecurity in the South-East region.

Ubah, in an interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily said his initiative was intended to augment the existing mechanisms of the Ananmbra state government to curb the insecurity crisis in the state and the South-East region at large.

The senator said, “For me, in Anambra State, my coming on board is to add to what the governor or the government of Anambra is doing. We’re working in partnership with the governor; he’s the chief security officer.

“I felt that that there are some missing links; he has the state apparatus and security network in the state. I wanted to complement it by giving a little support to already existing vigilante groups in my constituency.

“We’re working with a vigilante group from just one local government, so that we can test the pilot scheme, which the governor kindly approved, and he came to uphold the launch of it.

“We’re using it as a template that if it works well, we can now move to other local governments with the permission of the governor,” he said.

Sit-at-home in South-east is criminal – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party in Nigeria, has condemned the insecurity in the country’s South-east, saying the frequent sit-at-home order in the region is criminal.

“What is going on in the South-east is essentially a criminal activity that must be nipped in the bud, with all hands being on deck, security agencies, and the people alike,” Mr Obi tweeted on Thursday his Twitter handle.

Mr Obi, who was making a general comment on the rising insecurity in Nigeria said it was “disturbing” that gunmen enforcing the sit-at-home order in the South-east have continued to disrupt businesses and social activities in the region.

“The South-east Governors are to be commended for their renewed efforts at curbing this menace but there is a need to be more strategic and intelligence-driven in our approach to reducing the suffering of innocent people,” he said.

Mr Obi is from Anambra, one of the five states in the region. He is a former governor of the state.

Anambra will not abide by sit-at-home order – Official

The Anambra state Government, under Governor Charles Soludo, has vowed not to obey directives from non-state actors on any illegal sit-at-home order.

The state government has directed that henceforth, residents should ignore the sit-at-home order by unauthorised individuals or groups in the state.

The decision is contained in a press release on Thursday in Awka, by Christian Aburime, the spokesperson to Governor Soludo.

According to the press release, the decision was necessitated by a recent sit-at-home order given by Simon Ekpa, the leader of a breakaway faction of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The main faction of IPOB, which is led by Nnamdi Kanu, has repeatedly disassociated itself from the order given by Mr Ekpa, who lives in Finland.

The government press release, which described the order as illegal, urged residents of the state not to comply with such directives from non-state actors or blame themselves for such compliance.

“Such directives should be completely ignored by the citizens of Anambra and by extension the entire South-east.

“As for the imposition of sit-at-home order by unauthorised individuals or groups, this is a clear violation of the law.

Police arrest suspect over attack on Apostle Suleman

The Police have arrested a 32-year-old man identified as Yusuf Isah in connection with the attack on the senior pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

Recall that gunmen had in October 2022 attacked the convoy of the cleric along the Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State, and killed six persons including three policemen.

Addressing journalists while parading the suspect in Abuja, the Force spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi said operatives of the Intelligence Rapid Team arrested Isah following an intensive investigation.He said five AK 47, two K2 assault rifles, and 180 live ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

He said, “Following an intensive investigation into the fatal attack on the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleman, the senior pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Auchi, on October 21, 2022, along with Benin police personnel, who were gruesomely murdered, the operatives of FIB-IRT on Auchi road comprising six people, including three of the assailants, apprehended one Yusuf Ismael Isah ‘m’, a native of Okene, Kogi State and a plumber, at Agbaraoluwa Phase 2 Ijoka, Akure, Ondo State and recovered five Ak47 Rifles, two K2 Assault rifles, 180 live ammunition and 4 suspected IEDs were found in his apartment.”

