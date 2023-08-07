Today’s Headlines:Why I’m Not In A Hurry To Unfreeze Benue Accounts–Alia;Dissolution of varsities’ councils: You goofed, CONUA tells Tinubu

Why I’m Not In A Hurry To Unfreeze Benue Accounts–Alia

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue state has said he is not in a hurry to unfreeze the bank accounts of Benue state after two months of placing restrictions on the said accounts for fear of perceived fraud.

He explained that the accounts would remain frozen because there were hyenas and hawks who were waiting to feast on them the moment the he lifts the embargo.

The Governor who made the disclosure weekend during his maiden interaction with the media in the state said the embargo had not hindered the operations of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of the state.

You Goofed–CONUA

The Congress of University Academics, CONUA, has faulted the dissolution of the Governing Councils of federal universities by President Bola Tinubu, saying it is totally against the provisions of the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act 2003.

The union, a registered academic staff union in the university system, also lambasted the National Universities Commission, NUC, over its introduction of new curriculum for the nation’s universities, saying the action erodes the autonomy granted the universities by relevant laws.

According to the National President of CONUA, Dr Niyi Sunmonu, in a statement on Sunday, the steps by the President and the NUC were flagrantly opposed to the provisions of extant laws governing the administration of the universities.

Tinubu Must Fulfill Legal Requirements Before Declaring War Against Niger–Femi Falana

President Bola Tinubu administration is mandatorily required to seek the approval of both houses of the National Assembly, notwithstanding the resolution of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resort to the use of force to flush the military junta in Niger in a bid to restore ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

This was made known in a statement by signed by a renowned human rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana, as the Chairman of the Alliance on Surviving Covid 19 and Beyond (ASCAB), on Sunday.

Why Maryam Shetty Was Replaced–Ganduje

The National Chairman, All Progressive Congress, APC and former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has opened up on why Kano ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty was replaced.

Ganduje while featuring on a Hausa program on a Kano based radio, monitored by Vanguard said she was replaced due to reactions that trailed her nomination as people took to the social media to make jest of her and questioning her competency for the job.

