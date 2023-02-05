Today’s Headlines:Why I Will Continue Campaigning For Tinubu -Buhari, Wike Reveals Agenda On Naira

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Will Continue Campaigning For Tinubu – Buhari

The President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital said he will continue to support the candidacy of the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, ahead of the February 25 elections.

“I have known him for more than 20 years ago, and I will continue to campaign for Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Buhari told party supporters at the presidential campaign rally in Lafia square, where he endorsed the candidature of Tinubu, his running mate, Kashim Shettima and the second-term bid of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa.

This is according to a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, titled ‘I’ll continue to campaign for Tinubu, President Buhari declares in Lafia.

Wike Reveals Real Hidden Agenda Behind Naira Redesign

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has revealed the real reason behind Naira redesign by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Wike insisted the policy was being implemented to provoke the civil populace into embarking on public protests that could be used as excuse to postpone the forthcoming election.

Gunmen Kill Two Security tives, Set Ablaze Nigerian Police Station In Anambra

Gunmen have attacked some state security operatives on patrol on old Enugu-Onitsha road in Abagana community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State and killed two of the operatives.

Narrating the incident, an eyewitness and resident of the community who did not disclose his identity said the gunmen suspected to be members of a cult group attacked the vigilante operatives at about 11:30p.m on Friday night at a checkpoint near AP Filling Station in the area.

Buhari Has Indicted Some Banks Chief Executive Officers

President Muhammadu Buhari has indicted some banks’ Chief Executive Officers, and CEOs on the scarcity of the naira notes in circulation, accusing them of selfishness and inefficiency, saying that they have not done well in circulating the new notes.

The President also urged Nigerians to give him seven days to resolve the cash crunch that has become a problem across the country from the policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria to change high-value Naira notes with new ones.

The President spoke to All Progressive Party governors who met him at the Presidential Villa to seek a review of government policy on the Naira, arguing that a review would ensure solutions to the cash crunch which they said was threatening the good records of the administration in transforming the economy.

We Must All Prepare For War Because Cabals Want Another Northerner To Succeed Buhari – Adebanjo

Nigerian elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, has warned that power brokers are plotting another northerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and hence, southerners must all “be prepared for a war.”

The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) earlier endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, for the forthcoming 2023 general elections, saying Nigeria’s survival depends on him.

Speaking at the Forum’s meeting on Thursday in Abuja, the leader of a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Adebanjo said electing the LP candidate will show that Nigeria values ethnic and religious inclusion.

APC Has Conceded Victory To PDP – Dino Melaye

The Spokesperson and Director Public Affairs of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Management Committee, Senator Dino Melaye has said that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has conceded victory to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He made this known on Thursday in a statement issued and made available to Tribune online.

He said the party is overwhelmed by undisguised public disenchantment, poor campaign management, internal dissent and multiple contradictions, the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress and leading voices of the Party are aligning with reality by conceding victory to the PDP ahead of the February 23 Presidential election.

