Today’s Headlines:Why I Prefer Tinubu To Atiku—Nnamani;Tinubu:I’ve No Axe To Grind With buhari

Why I Prefer Tinubu To Atiku—Nnamani;Tinubu:I've No Axe To Grind With buhari

Why I Prefer Tinubu To Atiku — Nnamani

Former Governor of Enugu state, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has said the decision of the Dr. Iyiorchia Ayu-led Peoples Democratic Party to jettison PDP’s constitutional provision which respects power rotation between the North and South was responsible for the internal wrangling within the party.

Nnamani, a PDP Senator representing Enugu East in the Senate, also said the party’s lack of respect for its rules was equally responsible for his decision to support the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu.

He said this in a statement he signed and issued in Abuja, on Sunday.

According to him, the PDP constitution prescribes that key political offices be rotated between the North and the south to ensure equity, justice, and fairness

Nnamani said, “Conscious of the need to share and rotate key political offices among the diverse people of our country, the PDP constitution clearly stated that it shall adhere at all times to the policy of the rotation and zoning of the party and public elective offices in pursuance of the principle of equity, justice and fairness.

Tinubu:I’ve No Axe To Grind With buhari

The Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has dismissed any insinuation of friction in his relationship with President Muhammadu buhari, saying his support for the president is unalloyed and enduring.

Addressing APC rally in Gusau, the Zamfara State capital, yesterday, Tinubu promised to tackle problems bedevilling the state and enhancing agricultural productivity.

He thanked the people of Zamfara State and key party leaders for the warm welcome and their continued support for the APC.

A statement from Tinubu Media Office, signed by Abdulaziz Abdulaziz said in his prepared speech, which he could not read because of massive crowd, Tinubu said “I have supported President buhari even before his first day in office. I will continue to be his supporter and friend after his last day in office.”

He said President buhari is leading the nation with courage and selflessness.

“He tackled the problems other leaders ran from. He has earned a place in history that cannot be denied.

“I have said this before and will say it again now: when the true history of this moment is written, President buhari shall be treated very kindly because of his contributions to the nation,” he said.

Kwankwaso To Address S’West Stakeholders On Blueprint

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, will be addressing people of the South West on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Presidential Parley being organised by the South West Development Stakeholders Forum (SWDSF), at Jogor Centre, Ibadan.

The NNPP flagbearer, like the other invited leading candidates, is to address grassroots South West interests and associations across party, religious and ethnic affiliations, diaspora associations on how he would support the region to execute its existing blueprint for an integrated railway system, power infrastructure, security and development of mineral resources to allow for maximum exploration of the region’s abundant human and natural resources, as spelt out by the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN), a non-partisan Commission jointly owned by all six Yoruba states for the region’s security and socio-economic development.

FG Generates N1.3tn, $4bn From 54 Assets

A total of 54 public assets have been concessioned under the regime of the President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), findings by Sunday PUNCH have revealed.

The assets approved by the Federal Executive Council and franchised to private investors generated total revenue of N1.318trn and $4.072bn in six years.

The concessioned assets are expected to be managed by private companies for a period of five to 55 years. The public-private partnership model was an initiative by the current regime to renovate and maintain public acquisitions.

A year-by-year breakdown according to the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission showed that in 2017 a total of N1bn was generated. This was after a two-year break in which the Federal Executive Council did not consider any request.

