Today’s Headlines:Why I Criticise Nigeria’s Elite By Buhari;Buhari Committed To Free, Fair –Malami

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why I Criticise Nigeria’s Elite By Buhari

Photo Credit:The Nation

President Muhammadu Buhari said he criticises the elite class in the country because they have over the years been selfish in their approaches, never considering ways to move the country forward.

Buhari spoke at the Katsina State Government House, Katsina during a lunch hosted by the State Government in his honour.

The President, who is on a two-day working visit to the State, had spent the first day going through the length and breadth of the state capital to commission some of the legacy projects of the Aminu Masari-led administration.

Buhari lamented what he called the selfish attitude of many Nigerians, counseling that if they think more of the people, things will be much better in the country

Buhari Committed To Free, Fair –Malami

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, on Thursday, said President Muhammadu Buhari was determined to ensure that his successor would emerge through a free, fair, credible and violence-free election.

The AGF, who spoke at a conference that was organised by the Abuja Chapter of the National Association of Judiciary Correspondents, NAJUC, said it was President Buhari’s resolve to guarantee the credibility of the impending general elections, that he promptly gave his assent to the amended Electoral Act.

According to him, a major highlight of the amended electoral law is the legal backing it provided for the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to deploy the necessary technology for the elections.

Photo Credit:Google

Tinubu Blames Lingering Fuel Scarcity On PDP Misrule

Photo Credit:Vanguard papers

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Bola Tinubu has blamed the lingering fuel scarcity in the country on the years of misrule by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

He claimed that the PDP in its 16 years in power created the pathway for the scarcity by gaving Premium Motor Spirit, PMS, import licences to their friends who are now creating scarcity in the country.

Speaking at the APC presidential rally Thursday in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, Senator Tinubu also accused the PDP of squandering over $16billion on electricity yet Nigerians do not have power supply.

He assured that a voted for the APC in the coming elections would be a vote for progress in the country.

Court Urges To Restrain CBN, Emefiele On Deadline

Photo Credit:The Nation

The Federal High Court in Abuja has been urged to among others, restrain the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and its Governor Godwin Emefiele from implementing its January 31 deadline for the old 200, 500 and 1000 naira notes.

The request form part of the reliefs being sought in a suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/114/2023 filed by a Professor of Law, Joshua Alobo.

Alobo also wants the court to issue a mandatory order, compelling the CBN to extend the “duration where the old notes cease to become legal tender to period of three weeks when the redesign notes will be sufficiently dispense by the commercial banks.”

Defendants in the suit are the CBN, Emefiele and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF).

The plaintiff stated, in a supporting affidavit, that the CBN Governor had on October 26, 2022, announced that the apex bank would introduce new series of redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 banknotes into the financial system.

Kwaha (

)