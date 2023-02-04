Today’s Headlines:Why G-5 Govs Won’t Endorse Tinubu, Obi;Atiku Is Nigeria’s Worst Enemy, Says Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why G-5 Govs Won’t Endorse Tinubu, Obi

Three weeks to the presidential election, the group of five Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors, who are opposed to the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the standard-bearer of the party, may have abandoned their planned endorsement of another candidate.

Referred to as G-5 governors, the state executives had been mobilising against Atiku’s election, citing many reasons why his choice as the presidential candidate of the party was wrong.

The five governors are Nyesom Wike of Rivers State; Seyi Makinde of Oyo State; Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; and Samuel Ortom of Benue State. The aggrieved governors, led by Wike, in late 2022, held series of meetings with Atiku; the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP). After the meetings, Wike had revealed that the aggrieved governors were going to announce their preferred candidate before the end of January 2023. They’ve since reneged on that promise.

Saturday Sun gathered that one of the G-5 governors met with some stakeholders in Abuja during the week, where he made some revelations and also explained why they were in a fix on how to proceed.

According to the source who attended the meeting, the planned move by the G-5 governors to publicly endorse Tinubu or Obi has since been abandoned.

He said the governors are faced with tough realities in the various state chapters of the PDP, where many of the members are unwilling to align with them and work against Atiku.

Atiku Is Nigeria’s Worst Enemy, Says Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counterpart, Atiku Abubakar, as Nigeria’s worst enemy.

Tinubu also argued that the current sabotage of the Naira notes swap and fuel scarcity that have caused untold hardship to millions of Nigerians across the country revealed the true character of the PDP presidential candidate as public enemy number one.

Asiwaju, in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), said that it takes a visiting presidential candidate resident in Dubai not to feel the pains of the suffering Nigerians.

“Nigerians will recall that since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) introduced its current cash-limit and new Naira notes swap policies, Atiku and PDP maintained opportunistic silence with the hope they will benefit from the discomfort the policies will create for Nigerians and the resentment they will generate for the ruling APC,” the former Lagos State governor noted.

CBN Begs Nigerians Over Scarcity Of Naira Notes

Amidst the outcry and frustrations over the Naira notes scarcity, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has appealed to Nigerians to exercise patience, describing the development as a transient and temporary phase.

This was even as the apex bank noted that it is not looking at extending the February 10 deadline while adding that it will meet with telcos, mobile money operators to address the surge in charges for cash transactions. The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this to newsmen during the press briefing on the benefits of the Naira Redesign Policy in Lagos yesterday. Emefiele stated that the CBN is mindful of the challenges some Nigerians have either faced or is facing and is addressing them.

“What we are saying and we have to admit at this initial stage on the issues and circulation we can’t put N896 billion in one day into circulation. So this is the reason that we said unfortunately we do see that there will be some transient or temporary pains, but we are appealing to Nigerians and we are begging. We are on our knees begging people to please show understanding.

We Haven’t Endorsed Any Candidate –OPC

The Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) has said the Yoruba socio-cultural organization has never endorsed any of the presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

Speaking against the backdrops of the news making the rounds that a prominent candidate of one of the political parties had hired the service of the OPC to kill all Igbos residents in Lagos if he loses out in this month elections.

OPC Publicity Secretary, Mr Yinka Oguntimehin, a lawyer, in a statement said nobody can use the OPC to thwart the election and also cause crisis before or after the election.

He said the group had never endorsed any of the candidate, insisting that the group remains focused on regionalism where each of the region is allowed to develop at their own pace.

The OPC publicity scribe added that the OPC under the leadership of the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams is focused on strengthening the security of the South-West region and also promote the cultural identity of Yoruba race across the world.

