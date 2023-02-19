Today’s Headlines:Why APC Will Win Presidential Election–Keyamo;Count Me Out Of G-5, Anyim

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Why APC Will Win Presidential Election – Keyamo

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the Feb. 25 presidential election because it is the most popular party in Nigeria.

Keyamo, also a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), stated this when he appeared at the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

“Without trying to sound overconfident, I can tell you that the election is ours to lose.

If you take the baseline for projection for the 2015 and 2019 elections, you will discover that in terms of the demographic setup of Nigeria and the voting pattern in the last two elections, the APC has the upper hand.

“If you take the baseline from the recent elections, then you will know that the election is for APC and our candidate to lose.

Demographically, we are extremely strong, we are the most diverse and widespread all over the country, the APC is the only party without concentration of support from one part of the country,” he said.

Count Me Out Of G-5, I Won’t leave PDP – Anyim

Former Senate President, Pius Anyim, has denied any association with the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party, adding that he remains a committed member of the PDP.

The G5, also known as the Integrity Group, comprises the governors of Rivers State and the leader of the group, Nyesom Wike; Benue, Samuel Orton; Abia, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; and Oyo, Seyi Makinde.

The aggrieved governors had called for the resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, over the alleged lopsidedness in the party’s hierarchy.

But Ayim, in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Abuja on Friday night while reacting to a news report (not Sunday PUNCH), said, “I want to state upfront that at no time was I part of the G5 governors and or leaders.

El-Rufai Will Betray You–Tinubu Warned

The All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has been warned to be wary of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Deji Adeyanju, a socio-political activist, warned Tinubu to be prepared because El-Rufai would betray him when the time comes.

In a tweet, Adeyanju pointed out that the governor has betrayed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Stressing that power is transient, Adeyanju wrote: “ElRufai will still betray Tinubu at the right time. Buhari is learning new lessons. He hasn’t even left Aso Rock yet but they are already showing him the kind of shege to expect. Power is always transient.”

El-Rufai, who is known to be close to Buhari, spoke against the president and his government last week.

The APC chieftain accused Buhari of allowing evil individuals to use him to fight the APC.

El-Rufai Absent As Northern Govs Campaign For Tinubu In Borno

Several governors of the Northern states and stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress trooped out on Saturday to drum support for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, at his campaign rally in Maiduguri, Borno State capital.

The development came about 48 hours after a similar spectacle was recorded in Ibadan, Oyo State, where the APC rally brought the former headquarters of the defunct Western Region to a standstill.

In Maiduguri, major streets of the city, especially those leading from the Borno State Government House to the palace of the Shehu of Borno and El-Kanemi Stadium, venue of the campaign rally, were filled with jubilant supporters bearing colourful APC placards and banners.

In attendance were the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, members of the National Working Committee of the party, Governors Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa) and Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger).

