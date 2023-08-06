Today’s Headlines:What LP’ll Do After Tribunal Judge If We Lose- Ifoh, party’s scribe, Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polls: We Learnt Lessons in 2023 General Election, Says INEC

What Labour Party’ll do after tribunal judgment if we lose – Ifoh, party’s scribe

As Nigerians await the verdict of the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) in bated breath, the National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Obiora Ifoh, says victory was sure going by the tons of evidence tendered in court to knock out tha All Progressives Congress (APC).

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Sun, the LP Spokesman, Mr Ifoh, said that the party would take its case to the highest court in the land, the Supreme Court, in the event it loses out at PEPT.

He also spoke about the expectations of the party in the coming weeks about it and other issues playing out in Nigeria’s political space.

Kogi, Imo, Bayelsa Polls: We Learnt Lessons in 2023 General Election, Says INEC

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states, the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu, has stated that the commission learnt some lessons from the 2023 general election and promised that there would be an improvement in the upcoming gubernatorial polls.

He added that the commission was satisfied with the feedback it got during the 2023 post-election review organised by the electoral body.Speaking during the conclusion of the three days’ reviews on the 2023 elections in Lagos, the INEC boss assured that most of the issues raised and recommendations made to improve the nation’s elections would be tested in the forthcoming polls in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa states.Yakubu said: “We promised Nigerians that we were going to hold the election review meeting and conclude it within one month.

Coup: Fear grips northerners as Tinubu seeks military action against Niger junta

Palpable fear has gripped Nigerians, especially northern residents, following the decision of President Bola Tinubu to seek military action against the junta in Niger Republic.

DAILY POST reports that following the toppling of Niger’s democratically elected president, Mohamed Bazoum by his military guard last week, leaders of the West African regional bloc are devising means to restore democracy to that country.

Recall that about 10 senior military officers led by Colonel Major Amadou Abdramane had a National broadcast on July 27, announced a coup in Niger over alleged poor governance and inability of the government to tackle security and other challenges bedevilling their country.

In a swift move to quell another military rule in the region, the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, led by its newly elected Chairman, President Bola Tinubu gave the junta seven days ultimatum to restore normalcy or face some stringent sanctions.

Resident doctors’ protest, picketing of health institutions to begin Wednesday

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have declared daily nationwide protests and picketing of federal health institutions as part of efforts to drive home their demands.

In a notice issued after its National Executive Council (E-NEC) virtual meeting, signed by the President of the association, Dr Orji, Emeka Innocent and Secretary-General, Dr Chikezie Kelechi and addressed to the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, the association said the protest would begin at 10am, Wednesday

DAILY POST recalls that the group had already commenced an industrial action but, the federal government had three days ago slammed a ‘No work, No pay policy’ against the striking resident doctors.

The Federal Ministry of Health in a letter signed by the Director, Hospital Services, Dr Andrew Noah, directed Chief Medical Directors and medical directors of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to maintain an attendance register of all residents willing to work and furnish the Ministry of such names on a monthly basis.

