Today’s Headlines:What I Will Do If I Lose Presidential Election -Atiku, Tinubu Campaign In Akwaibom

What I Will Do If I Lose Nigerian Presidential Election – PDP

(Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said if he loses the February 25 presidential election, he would take it as his fate, because “I am not the first loser neither am I going to be the last.”

Atiku disclosed this during an interview on BBC Pidgin on Tuesday.

He added that all corrupt allegations against him had been investigated and nothing had been found.

Speaking on why he wanted to be Nigerian president, Atiku said he had many children and he wanted to leave a better country for his children and also the future generation of this country.

Tinubu Campaigns In Akwa Ibom

(Photo Credit: Premium Times)

All Progressives Congress Candidate, Bola Tinubu, has vowed to prioritise employment opportunities for the vast majority of Nigerians who are willing and ready to work especially the people of Akwa-Ibom State.

Speaking at the Nest of Champion Stadium, Uyo before a massive crowd, Mr Tinubu thanked the people of the state especially APC members who voted for him to emerge the candidate of the party in the February 25, 2023 presidential election, saying the power to become president resides with the people.

(Photo Credit: Google)

Europe Union Delegation Vows Not To Meddle In Nigerian

(Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters)

The European Union Election Observation Mission’s Chief to Nigeria, Mr Barry Andrews, has said the mission will not interfere in the February 25 and March 11 elections.

Barry stated this at a press briefing held on Monday in Abuja on the purpose of the mission in Nigeria, claiming that the mission will only perform an observatory role during the poll.

The general elections will be held in Nigeria on 25 February 2023 to elect the President and Vice President and members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

He added that the EU EOM was mostly concerned to be a watchdog to all the electoral stakeholders and they would operate as invited by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Nigeria Ranks 150, Scores 24 On Corruption Index

(Photo Credit: Punch papers)

Nigeria has once again scored 24 out of 100 points while ranking 150 among 180 countries on the 2022 Corruption Perception Index released by Transparency International on Tuesday, The Punch reports.

Although the country maintained its previous year’s (2021) score of 24 out of 100 points, there was a change in rank from 154 to 150, in the newly released index.

The PUNCH reports that the CPI is Transparency International’s tool for measuring the level of corruption in the systems of the 180 countries across the world, based on certain prevalent indices.

Such indices are bribery, diversion of public funds, public officials using public office for private gain without consequences, ability of governments to contain corruption and enforce effective integrity mechanisms in the public sector, red tape and excessive bureaucratic burden which may increase opportunities for corruption, meritocratic versus nepotistic appointments in the civil service.

For Nigeria, the CPI sourced its data for the ranking from eight globally acclaimed organisations, some of which Nigeria is a partner.

