Today’s Headlines:What I Told Tinubu About Maryam Shetty_Ganduje;Gov Obaseki May Impeach Deputy

What I Told Tinubu About Maryam Shetty_ Ganduje

Photo Credit:Daily Trust

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Gnaduje, has given some clarifications on the controversy surrounding former ministerial nominee, Maryam Shetty.

Daily Trust had reported how President Bola Tinubu replaced Shetty with Mariya Mahmoud Bunkure who served as a commissioner when Ganduje was governor.

Admitting that the social media outrage that trailed Shetty’s appointment led to her removal, the former governor said social media is very powerful.

He spoke in an interview with select radio stations in Kano on Saturday.

He said, “The president has advisors on selection of ministerial nominees at the national and state levels. The president has the prerogative to nominate whomever he wishes and he has the right to consult people in states because they know those capable of discharging the duties.

Gov Obaseki May Impeach Deputy

Photo Credit:The Sun papers

In a daring move and barring any last minute change of plan, the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki is allegedly set to disobey the pronouncement of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abuja, which ruled last Friday that all parties maintain “Status Quo Ante Bellum”, pending the hearing slated for Thursday, August, 10.

Hon. Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja issued a temporary order stopping the move by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to impeach his Deputy, Phillip Shaibu.

Reliable source close to The Sun Sunday, revealed that in disregard for the temporary order, an impeachment ambush has been set for the early hours of Monday, 7Th August as an affront on the judiciary.

It is said that the haste by the governor comes on the heels of his fear that the hearing adjourned till 10th August by the court may not favour his purported intension, hence the plan to hatch his impeachment process before the hearing date.

Recall that the Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shuaibu, approached a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja to stop the commencement of an impeachment process against him. In the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1027/2023, the Inspector General of Police; State Security Service; the Governor of Edo State; the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, and the Chief Judge of Edo State are the first, second, third, fourth and fifth defendants respectively.

Photo Credit:Google

Atiku Files Fresh Case Against Tinubu In U.S

Photo Credit:Leadership

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said yesterday that he withdrew the case against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, in the United States of America because he filed a fresh case against the president.

Special assistant on public communications to Atiku, Phrank Shaibu, who stated this in a statement, said the former vice president has filed a separate case No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.) in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Tinubu hence the decision of the former Vice-President to withdraw an existing case before a circuit court in Illinois.

The Circuit Court of Cook County had dismissed Atiku’s lawsuit seeking to get access to Tinubu’s educational records at the Chicago State University.

Reacting to the development, Shaibu noted in the state statement: “Waziri Atiku Abubakar only withdrew the case before a Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois County, United States of America because he is pursuing the same matter in a higher court and he wanted to avoid an abuse of court processes. So, this is just the beginning.”

Atiku’s aide said it was funny that Tinubu and his supporters were rejoicing over the development as if it were a Supreme Court judgment.

Nigeria’s N77trn Debt Shouldn’t Be Cause For Alarm–Jimoh

Photo Credit:Daily Post

Jimoh Ibrahim, the senator representing Ondo South senatorial constituency, said Nigeria’s N77 trillion debt should not be a cause for alarm.

Ibrahim, a business mogul, disclosed this on Sunday in a statement to journalists.

He stated that there is a need for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s government to have a dedicated Ministry of Revenue to be managed by the national treasurer.

He wrote: “The nation’s debt of N77 trillion shouldn’t be a cause for worry considering the current debt to Gross Domestic Product ratio of less than 31 per cent and required innovative ideas for defraying it.”

In late June, the Debt Management Office said the country’s total debt stock stood at N49.85 trillion, excluding the N22.719 trillion securitised Ways and Means loans from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

El_Zaxks (

)