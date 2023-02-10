Today’s Headlines:What Buhari Told Nigerians Over Tinubu in Sokoto, You’re a common cameraman, you can’t be governor: Fashola lashes out at Jandor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday called on Sokoto residents to vote for the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the 2023 general elections.

Buhari, who spoke at the APC presidential campaign rally in Sokoto, said Tinubu was the party’s flag bearer, adding, “we are all out to support him.

Former Lagos State Governor, Babatunde Fashola has lashed out at the PDP’s governorship candidate in the state, Olajide Adediran (Jandor), saying being a cameraman and following the governor does not give him the quality to be governor.

Jandor was a reporter with the Lagos Television during the time Fashola was governor and he was covering the State House and at times handled the camera during the governor’s event

The Director of Media and Publicity of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC- PCC), Bayo Onanuga, has punched presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Dr Peter Obi, respectively over their support for the CBN’s short deadline for naira swap.

Onanuga criticized the two politicians and Arise TV for playing politics with hardships Nigerians are made to go through by the pain-inflicting policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The CBN had handed down Feb. 10 deadline after which the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes would cease to be legal tenders.

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), has approved the establishment of a Presidential Transition Council to oversee the 2023 transition programme.

The president also signed the Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 on the Facilitation and Management of Presidential Transitions.

A key feature of the Presidential Executive Order No. 14 of 2023 is the institutionalization of a legal framework that would enable a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.

