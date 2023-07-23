Today’s Headlines:We’ve Asked God To Bring Tinubu Down he Doesn’t Mean well for us – Aregbesola;Sunday Igboho, Loses Mother

We’ve Asked God To Bring Tinubu Down he Doesn’t Mean well for us – Aregbesola

Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has attacked his political ally and leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over who becomes the next governor of the state.

Aregbesola, who is the current Minister of Interior, spoke in Ijebu Ijesa while addressing the All Progressives Congress, APC, faithful and stakeholders ahead of the party’s governorship primary.

Aregbesola, while addressing the crowd, described the incumbent Governor and his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, as the most “useless and corrupt governor in the history of the state.”

The minister said categorically that Oyetola would not be allowed to return for a second term in office the same way former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was treated in 2019.

Although Aregbesola did not directly mention Tinubu’s name, he launched some verbal attacks at the APC National Leader in relation to the political situation in Osun.

Yoruba Nation Agitator, Sunday Igboho, Loses Mother

Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho has lost his mother.

Igboho’s spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, disclosed this his Twitter handle on Saturday.

“I can confirm today Saturday 22nd of July 2023 that Dr. Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho) mother died,” he tweeted.

Sources in Igboho, his home town also confirmed

The details of the death is, however, unknown as of the time of filing this report.

Sunday Igboho, who has been in exile since 2021 was unable to see his mother before her death and it is not certain if he will be available for her burial.

He hails from Igboho in Oorelope local government area of Oyo state.

Earlier, his lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Yomi Aliyu, has said his return to the country is on course.

Aliyu said that he believed that Igboho would have no problem on his return to Nigeria provided he doesn’t resume his campaign for the separation of Yoruba from Nigeria.

Atiku Yet To Recover From Shock Defeat— Presidency

The Presidency has dismissed the alarm raised by former vice president Atiku Abubakar over an alleged plot by agents of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to intimidate the judiciary to subvert Justice in the ongoing challenge to the outcome of the 2023 presidential election at the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

In a response issued by Dele Alake, Special Adviser to the President Special Duties, Communications & Strategy on Saturday night, the Presidency alleged that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the poll was yet to fully recover from his shock defeat.

While accusing him of trying to blackmail the judiciary, the statement asserted that Tinubu would never undermine the judiciary.

It reads: “We have read the laughable and jejune statement by former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Candidate in the last election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

“It is obvious that having been thoroughly defeated by the All Progressives Congress and now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Vice President has not fully recovered from the shock of defeat, hence the current attempt to mischievously rake up another round of inanities that offend basic logic and rational thinking.

“In the ill-thought-out and illogical statement, Alhaji Atiku accused the current administration of the governing APC of plotting to undermine the judiciary without providing any shred of evidence. Apart from innuendos, insinuations and outright lies contained in the said press statement, the former Vice President Atiku didn’t put forward any convincing argument to support his claims on how the President Tinubu-led administration and APC sought to undercut, undermine and compromise the judiciary.

“If the former Vice President believes in democracy and the sanctity of the Judiciary, as claimed, he would not engage in making spurious and wild allegations aimed at disparaging and discrediting an important arm of government that should serve as the bulwark for our democracy.

Tinubu: Obi, LP Wrote Fiction In Final Address To Tribunal

President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have branded the final written address of Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Peter Obi at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) as a fiction, an expedition and a frolic of a sort

They said, in their response to Obi’s final written address, that rather than prove the claims in his petition that he won the February 25 election, “the petitioners have been so busy and occupied milling around the worn out and obsolete subject of the contrived disqualification of the respondents.”

They also dismissed as untenable Obi’s call for a rerun between him and the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Obi and his party, the respondents argued, even “have no locus standi to present a petition challenging the 2nd respondent (Tinubu) on the purported ground that he did not score 25 per cent of votes cast in the FCT, having been constitutionally barred and/or excluded from participating in any rerun election, in the unlikely event of the court making such an order, as Section 134(3(a) and (b) of the Constitution prohibits and excludes him from so-doing.”

Tinubu and Shettima’s response was filed on Friday by their lead counsel, Chief Wole Olanipekun, SAN.

