Today’s Headlines:We’ve Asked God To Bring Tinubu Down–Aregbesola;Anarchy Threat: Obi Replies Tinubu

We’ve Asked God To Bring Tinubu Down, he Doesn’t Mean well for us – Aregbesola

Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola has attacked his political ally and leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, over who becomes the next governor of the state.

Aregbesola, who is the current Minister of Interior, spoke in Ijebu Ijesa while addressing the All Progressives Congress, APC, faithful and stakeholders ahead of the party’s governorship primary.

Aregbesola, while addressing the crowd, described the incumbent Governor and his successor, Gboyega Oyetola, as the most “useless and corrupt governor in the history of the state.”

The minister said categorically that Oyetola would not be allowed to return for a second term in office the same way former Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, was treated in 2019.

Although Aregbesola did not directly mention Tinubu’s name, he launched some verbal attacks at the APC National Leader in relation to the political situation in Osun.

Anarchy threat: Obi replies Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25, election and first petitioner in the ongoing case at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), Mr Peter Obi, has replied to the threat of anarchy claimed by the All Progressives Congress (APC), the second and third respondents in the petition, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shetimma, who argued that if the court interprets the Electoral Act, Section 134 against them it might lead to breakdown of law and order.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu’s legal team led by Wole Olanipekun (SAN) had in their final address to the court at the weekend threatened that “any other interpretation different from theirs will lead to absurdity, chaos, anarchy and alteration of the very intention of the legislature.”

But Peter Obi’s lawyers led by Dr Livy Uzoukwu (SAN) and Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN) disagreed with them, saying that what would rather lead to anarchy is where the rule of law is trampled upon or truncated, pointing out that in such situations anarchy reigns supreme.

According to Obi’s legal team: “A sentence in the 2nd-3rd respondents’ address alarmed the petitioners and millions of Nigerians. The 2nd-3rd respondents went too low and abandoned discretion when they claimed as follows: ‘Our submission is that the petitioners are inviting anarchy by their ventilation of this issue of non-transmission of results electronically by INEC.’”

Any Rerun Poll Should Be Between Atiku and I, Tinubu Tells Court

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to justices of the Presidential Election Petition Court (PREPEC) in Abuja to exclude the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi, and his party in the event of any rerun presidential election, claiming that only him and the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, are constitutionally qualified to re-contest.

Tinubu argued that if the justices void the February 25, 2023 presidential election, Obi and his party will not be qualified to recontest.But Obi urged the five-member panel of the PREPEC not to subvert the will of the people as expressed in the February 25 presidential election, stressing that they should sack Tinubu without further delay.

Tinubu faulted both Obi and LP for asking the court to cancel the election and compel the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh poll in which he (Tinubu), Shettima and the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not participate.

He argued that should the relief be granted, Obi and LP would not derive any benefit, having been constitutionally barred from contesting the rerun election.

Adamawa pensioners seek review of N4,000 monthly payment

Pensioners on the Adamawa State Government payroll have asked for a review of their N4,000 monthly pension.

Speaking at the weekend through their chairman, Mohammed Sali, the pensioners said the monthly N4,000 is far too unrealistic to continue.

“At the present in Adamawa State, the monthly pension is only N4,000. Relate this to the life we have to live,” Mohammed Sali told a DAILY POST correspondent, adding, “Our staple food here is maize. One bag of maize today is N40,000. Now, what can a pensioner eat. How can he buy medicine?”

He said pensioners have needs that are out of reach because of the low pension, explaining, “Majority of pensioners live on drugs. Such need comes with age. The youngest among us is 60 years old. What I expect everyone to appreciate is that after physically challenged people, it should be pensioners. Pensioners also need special care.”

Although Sali, who became the Adamawa Nigeria Union of Pensioners, NUP, chairman last year, could not recall exactly when the N4,000 monthly pension started in the state, he dates it back at least 10 years.

He said, “We have been receiving this N4,000 pension since the government of Murtala Nyako (Governor between 2007 and 2014), and pension is supposed to be reviewed every five years. When minimum wage for serving civil servants get reviewed, pension remains. That has been the sad norm.”

He asked the state governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, to intervene, saying, “Governor Fintiri knows our cry and has promised to look at it. I am using this opportunity to urge him to fulfil the promise.”

