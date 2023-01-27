Today’s Headlines:We’re Not Supporting APC- Protesting Katsina Resident Boo Buhari, Wike Warns Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We’re Not Supporting APC- Protesting Katsina Residents Boo Buhari

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

Some Katsina State residents, believed to be protesters, have booed President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in the state for a two-day visit to inaugurate some selected state government projects.

Shortly after the president’s inauguration of the project, some suspected political thugs began throwing stones at the crowd at the Kofar Kaura underpass.

(Photo credit: Google)

Wike Warns Atiku, Ayu

Photo credit: daily post

Amid his face-off with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has warned those plotting to punish him.

Wike warned that those plotting to punish him for insisting on fairness and equity in PDP would lose the election.

Another Guber Candidate Dies In Adamawa 1 Month To Election

Photo credit: p.m news

Barely one month to the 2023 general elections and less than 24 hours after the death of Prof Uche Ikonne, the Abia State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, another governorship hopeful, Alhaji Aliyu Maina, has died.

Maina was the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement in Adamawa State.

National Assembly Asks Nigerian Universities Commission To Suspend Activities To Allow Students Vote In Elections

Photo credit: Sahara reporters

The Nigerian National Assembly has urged the National Universities Commission (NUC) to suspend academic activities in universities nationwide to allow eligible students participate in the 2023 general election.

The House of Representatives called on the relevant authorities in the education sector, particularly the National Universities Commission, to cause the suspension of academic activities for the period during plenary on Thursday.

Court Adjourns FFK’s Trial

Photo credit: channels television

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has adjourned the trial of a former Minister of Ation Femi Fani-Kayode and three others to April 25th.

The prosecuting counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN) told Channels Television that the lead counsel to the former minister Norrison Quakers (SAN) had written to the court seeking an adjournment of the case to enable him to attend to some urgent personal issues.

