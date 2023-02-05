Today’s Headlines:We’re Not Mates In Politics—Dogara To Keyamo;Tambuwal’s Adviser Dumped PDP For APC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We’re Not Mates In Politics—Dogara To Keyamo

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reacted to Festus Keyamo’s description of him as a “political prostitute and backstabber.’”

Dogara said he also has an uncomplimentary name for Keyamo.

His statement was contained in a post his Twitter handle on Sunday.

Source: Daily Post

Recall that Keyamo, a Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and spokesman for the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Council, had in a Tweet on Sunday morning called Dogara a “political prostitute, wanderer and back-stabber.”

Tambuwal’s Adviser Dumped PDP For APC

Alhaji Abubakar Kwaire, a Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general elections in the state.

Source: Vanguard papers

Kwaire, according to a statement by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC –Sokoto North) was received by the state APC governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu in Sokoto.

Abubakar said the new APC member, who was a former member of the State House of Assembly hailed from Tambuwal Local Government.

He quoted Kwaire saying that his decision to join APC was motivated by Wamakko’s sterling leadership qualities.

Seven days too long – Senator replies Buhari over currency crisis

A lawmaker of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Senator Smart Adeyemi of Kogi State said seven days is too long for President Muhammadu Buhari to deal with the currency crisis.

Source: Daily Post

Adeyemi, a former president of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, made this disclosure to newsmen in Abuja.

He was reacting to President Buhari’s comment on Friday where he stated that he needed seven days to address the challenges occasioned by the Central of Nigeria’s implementation of the naira redesign policy.

Adeyemi said: “There is no room for anybody to want to run Nigeria into trouble. We are gradually getting over the problem of PMS scarcity, but this currency affects most of us. People need access to money. Do you know how people are suffering?

Security, technology will drive my foreign policy – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has taken his search for economic prosperity in the West African sub-region to the Republic of Niger.

Source: Punch paper

He told his hosts and the Nigerian community that he would make the nation’s foreign policy centre on security, governance, technology transfer and economic diplomacy.

A statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Kwankwaso/NNPP Presidential Campaign Council, Ladipo Johnson, said the political pilgrimage was “in continuation of his consultations, especially his Afro-centred foreign policy initiatives if given the mandate by Nigerians.”

